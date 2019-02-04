Cardi B's Pepsi Nails Are More Than OKURRRRRR

Cardi B did not perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, but she should have — because she still managed to steal the show. Instead, Cardi B appeared in a commercial for Pepsi where people paid attention to everything about her, including her nails. And Cardi B's Pepsi nails were worth paying attention to — they were incredible.

So many people wish that the singer could have been on stage during the show with Maroon 5, performing their hit song "Girls Like You" together. But she did not show up (much to their dismay). Instead, she showed up during the commercial breaks in the Super Bowl (which is the second best part of the biggest night in football) in one of the most hilarious commercials of the night.

The ad, which starred the hilarious Steve Carrell, rapper Lil' John, and Cardi B herself, highlighted the importance of saying "OK" to Pepsi in restaurants. Not only did the commercial give Cardi B a chance to exercise her signature "OKURRRR" catch phrase but it also highlighted Cardi B's brilliant fashion sense.

But it wasn't easy to look that amazing. It reportedly took a lot of effort to dress Cardi from head to toe in the commercial — and every detail mattered, according to Refinery 29. Including the nails.

