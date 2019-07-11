Even if you're known for your sassy personality and at times controversial career, a baby can turn anyone into a sentimental puddle of mush. So, while Cardi B might seem too cool for school, that didn't stop her from getting as gaga as other parents in the face of her little girl's biggest milestone yet. Want some proof? Look no further than Cardi B's photo of baby Kulture's first birthday. As it turns out, this mom is as nostalgic as any other parent out there.

If you've visited the Bodak Yellow singer's Instagram on Tuesday, you might have noticed that she couldn't even wait until the morning to let everyone know that little Kulture, her daughter with husband Offset, has turned 1. "A little quick 12 o'clock turn up," Cardi wrote alongside a photo of Kulture surrounded by the requisite balloons and cupcakes. "My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye."

In the shot, the birthday gal is also seen smearing frosting on mama's nose. Too cute.

This is photo is incredibly precious, and I find it adorable that Cardi celebrated Kulture's milestone birthday at the strike of midnight. It's clear she's treasuring each and every moment with her baby girl.

Of course, Cardi wasn't the only person to express excitement for little Kulture.

"Happy birthday princess!" one fan commented on the post, while another added, "Happy birthday kulture u are an adorable and beautiful baby and cardi is so lucky to have u."

Oh, and how could I forget Kulture's dad? The rapper penned the most beautiful tribute in the baby's honor, writing, "YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK...HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU."

Making matters even cuter? He shared a snap of Kulture rocking a pink-and-white tutu onesie (OMG, come on!).

Although there's a lot to celebrate here, it's worth noting that the occasion probably left Cardi feeling a little sad too. The Grammy winner, for instance, admitted in June that she had conflicted feelings about her daughter growing up. "My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it. What’s wrong with me?" she wrote on Instagram. "I been emotional all day. I’m fine,I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly,overly in love with my child. Thanks @offsetyrn."

Aww. I think many parents out there can relate to this feeling — it can be tough to see your kid grow up, you know? And Cardi, it's OK to feel emotionally vulnerable in these moments. Sometimes the intensity of these mom feelings can be overwhelming, and that's fine.

Speaking of emotions, Cardi made me feel some type of way when, amid Kulture's birthday festivities, she shared an unreleased song in the baby's honor.

"Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday. I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful!" she wrote.

Cardi continued, "She a real one! It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it. Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy. I love my baby she changed my life."

But wait — that's not all. Cardi made a sweet video of Kulture's first moments to accompany the track. Guys, my heart.

Parenting can be full of intense emotions, especially when it comes to milestone events like a first birthday. And I don't know about you guys, but I love how Cardi B is embracing these feelings head on. Hang in there, mama.