Cardi B’s Real Talk About Postpartum Feelings Is Invaluable For New Moms

Despite the joy of having a brand-new baby to love, the time following childbirth can be incredibly unsettling. There are still dramatic hormone changes, now complicated by a lack of sleep. And there’s the feeling that your body has betrayed you and may never be its old self again. That’s why Cardi B’s real talk about postpartum feelings is so valuable. The singer offered the kind of encouragement all moms need to hear.

While speaking to E! News, Cardi B was asked what kind of warning she would give to new moms. “Watch out for the postpartum,” she said. “I’m like, there’s no way I could get the postpartum, like, my life is great right now, I have money, I have a baby, everything is good in my marriage. There’s no way.” That’s probably how many expectant moms feel, but for some, nature throws us for a loop. Cardi described her experience and what made her feel better. “Out of nowhere you just start feeling so vulnerable, and sad and so over-protective, and you just need a lot of love and hugs.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has opened up about postpartum feelings. In July she pulled out of her tour with Bruno Mars saying that she “underestimated the whole mommy thing,” HuffPost reported. She posted her logic on Instagram, saying not only was she not ready physically, but she’d been warned by doctors not to take her baby, Kulture, on the road with her.

Later that month she posted on her Instagram stories, speaking from behind the camera, US Weekly reported. Here she got real about how she her self-image had taken a beating. “It’s your girl Cardi B. I wish I could show my face right now, but a bitch looks f*uck*d up in the game. My hair’s f*ck*d up. My eyes are so dark and puffy. Like I’m wild pale.”

In August she took to Instagram with another video on the topic, according to Health. This time, she reposted a video from comedian Jay Versace in which he’s having a heart to heart with his inner self. “Who am I, inside this body, because I don’t feel like it’s me?” he asks his reflection. Cardi captioned the post “This is how postpartum got me 😩😩The emotional struggle . BARDI vs BELCALIS”

The same day she posted on Instagram story, according to Us Weekly saying, “This postpartum s**t is annoying. Like I been emotional all f*ck*ng day for no reason.”

All the feelings Cardi has been so real about are nothing to take lightly. While many women experience the so-called "baby blues," diagnosed postpartum depression affects one in seven women in the United States, according to the American Psychological Association. The difference is when the feelings don’t resolve on their own, the APA said. In that case, it’s time to talk to your doctor, the organization recommended.

For all new moms, but especially those who are dealing with tough emotions following childbirth, remember to be kind to yourself. And follow the kind of self-care tips recommended by Healthline: taking time to rest, exercising when you're able, eating well, and doing you best to avoid isolation are just a few of the suggestions. Mostly, be patient and have hope. You've just grown a baby human from scratch so it may take a minute to feel back on your game.

If you or someone you know is experiencing postpartum depression or anxiety, contact the Postpartum Health Alliance warmline at (888) 724-7240, or Postpartum Support International at (800) 944-4773. If you are thinking of harming yourself or your baby, get help right away by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or dialing 911. For more resources, you can visit Postpartum Support International.

