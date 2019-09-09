Pink and her husband Carey Hart have long been candid with their fans about the realities of parenthood, marriage, and life in general, including the special milestones they celebrate together. Like on Sunday when Carey Hart penned a sweet birthday message to Pink that reflected on the lives they've created together. And as you may have expected, Hart's touching words about his other half are so sweet, you can't help but blush while reading them.

Pink turned 40 on Sunday, Sept. 8 and Hart took to Instagram to honor his wife of more than a decade. “Welcome to 40 baby,” he captioned a slideshow of photos of the couple and their two kids, 8-year-old Willow Sage and 2-year-old Jameson Moon. “I’ve celebrated 18 birthdays with you and I can say it’s amazing growing up with you.” (Can we just take a minute and appreciate how sweet that sentence is?)

“The person you have grown into is inspiring. You have become a successful business woman, superstar, dedicated mother, Philanthropist, supportive wife, wine maker, motorcycle mama, and amazing friend to all around you," the motocross star continued.

"I'm so proud of the woman you have become, and you are more beautiful than ever. You truly are like wine. You just keep getting better, and I'm so lucky to be along on this crazy ride with you. I love you baby. Looking forward many many more birthdays with you. I can't wait to see how nuts you and I are in our 80's. Enjoy your day."

Those heart-melting sentiments have been hard-earned. In April 2019, Pink went on the TODAY show where she shared with Carson Daly that she and Hart have been in couple’s counseling for almost their entire relationship. "It’s the only reason we’re still together,” she told Daly at the time. When Daly asked why that has been important to them, she answered, “Because he speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and [the therapist] speaks both. Like we don’t speak the same language… We come from broken families and we had no model of how are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life," she explained.

While they've been through ups and downs, like nearly every couple, they seem to be doing that job quite well, and teaching their kids to be independent and confident at the same time. On Monday, Hart posted to Instagram again to show off a new haircut for his 8-year-old daughter. In the photo the left side of Willow’s head is shaved, à la mom. "Loving my punk rock daughter," Hart wrote. "Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. It’s better to be your own self. Own it, and love it."

Pink and Hart often take on trolls who criticize the way they, and other celebrities, are raising their children. For example, in July Jessica Simpson let her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell dye the ends of her hair purple and some followers went ballistic, according to Glamour. In response, Pink did the a blue dye job herself on Willow’s hair, and shared images from the moment on Instagram. “I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored. So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments," she captioned the post. Note that last hashtag — she stopped haters in their tracks by disabling comments on the post.

Pink and Hart's transparency about their family and relationship is endearing and, I think it's safe to say, that most fans can't wait to see how "nuts" — aka adorable — they are in their 80s.