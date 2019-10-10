Now that Carlin Bates and her husband, Evan Stewart, are expecting their first child together, fans of Bringing Up Bates probably have a renewed interest in the couple. And who can blame them, really? Out of all the Bates siblings so far, Carlin seems to be the most unconventional and engaging member. And for those interested in revisiting her big day, you might be interested to learn Carlin Bates' wedding was a super-sized affair... literally.

It was on May 22 that Carlin and Evan tied the knot at Castleton Farms in Tennessee, according to Us Weekly. And judging by the photos alone, the event was packed with people — thanks to the wedding party itself and the 500 guests that showed up to support the couple on their big day. Then again, is it really surprising that a Bates wedding would be so large?

Those who are familiar with the Bates family know that Kelly Jo and Gil have a whopping 19 children. So whenever one of their kids gets married, the wedding parties are automatically larger than most. With this in mind, Carlin's wedding party apparently broke a Bates record. The blushing bride had 14 bridesmaids by her side as she said, "I do," according to UPtv, and the groom had 12 groomsmen. Her sister, Erin, and sister-in-law, Whitney, were both matrons of honor, according to the publication. The rest of her siblings — as well as Carlin's BFF, Joy-Anna Duggar, and more — were in the wedding party as well, In Touch Weekly reported.

UPtv on YouTube

Another notable detail about Carlin and Evan's wedding? There was not only a first dance between the bride and groom, but there also was a father-daughter dance. And although this might not seem like a huge deal, considering it's a tradition at plenty of wedding receptions, the Bates family had specifically made it a point to not dance up until this point. "Something that's really important to me is the first dance with my dad," Carlin said in a confessional, according to Knox News. "It's something I dreamed about when I was a little girl, and I think it's so sentimental and heartbreaking and sweet and sad and bitter all at the same time."

Somehow, Carlin was not only able to convince Gil to dance at her wedding, but also to take dancing lessons ahead of the father-daughter moment on her big day. Impressive, right? "If it makes her feel that special, it's worth trying to do it. I want it to be a special day, and (Carlin) to be happy and think it was sweet," Gil said on an episode of Bringing Up Bates, according to Knox News.

As far as Carlin's gown was concerned, she looked simply gorgeous. Between the detailing on her sleeves, her long train, and the long veil, I can't decide what part of her look I loved the most. Seriously if you have a moment, go to Carlin's Instagram and take a look at some of her beautiful wedding photos. Although her wedding date was a warm one, according to her brother-in-law, Kenton Balka, everything was "so well-planned out by Carlin and Evan."

So yes. Carlin Bates' wedding broke the family's longstanding "no dancing" policy and was large by even the Bates' standards. But above all else, what shines through the most is how much love radiates from the stunning wedding photos. Congrats again to the happy couple and parents-to-be!