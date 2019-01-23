Congrats are in order! After months and months of waiting for her baby boy to arrive, Carrie Underwood announced that she gave birth to her second child — a baby boy! — with her husband, Mike Fisher, on Monday, Jan. 21.

This afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 23, the country singer took to Instagram to share the oh so exciting news with the world and also revealed her newborn's name.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...," she captioned the adorable photo of Fisher holding their new baby boy. The post also contains a photo of Underwood holding her newborn as well.

Underwood and Fisher are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, who sounds like, as the new mom of two said herself, is pretty excited to be a big brother. Cue the happy tears.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of her announcement to share their excitement as well. "Congratulations to you all. He is gorgeous," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "Congratulations!!!!!!! God blessed you all so much, and we know He has good plans for your family. Love you :)"

Of course, Underwood was anticipating the birth of her son just as much as her fans were. In November, Underwood tweeted that she was so pregnant that her clothes were no longer fitting her because of the size of her bump, which forced her to share clothes with her husband.

And in October, Underwood even admitted to Entertainment Tonight that this pregnancy had been a lot harder on her body than her first pregnancy. Underwood told Entertainment Tonight:

It's definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good.

Although her pregnancy was hard on her, she was able to find the good moments in it. She performed at the American Music Awards and hosted the Country Music Awards in 2018 all while pregnant. It was also there on the stage of the CMAs where Underwood shared with the viewers at home for the first time that she was expecting another boy, according to PopSugar, which was another major high point for the country music super star. And Underwood's fans were just as excited to share these high points with her.

But there was one person who wasn't super excited about Underwood giving birth — her own son, Isaiah, though it sounds like he's come around. In November, though, Underwood told People that Isaiah couldn't quite grasp that she would have to focus her attention on her baby once he arrived.

"[Isaiah] told me recently that when the new baby comes that Daddy would have that baby and then he could be mine," Underwood said. "His world is about to be rocked."

But, at the same time, Underwood was confident that Isaiah would make a fantastic big brother. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Underwood revealed that Isaiah had been so sweet throughout her pregnancy. Underwood said, according to People: "He'll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He's the sweetest little boy. But no kid can really know their life is going to change...he'll have to share mommy."

Underwood's oldest son will definitely learn how to share with her youngest son soon enough, now that he is finally here. Congratulations!!!