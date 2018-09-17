Maternity clothes can be fashionable, too, as recent stars have proven. In fact, Carrie Underwood's cutest maternity looks prove that pregnancy can look downright glamorous. The singer rocks some bold, beautiful, and super glittery styles while expecting, and she just might serve as your favorite maternity inspo looks.

An American Idol winner turned all-around superstar, Carrie Underwood is the Grammy Award-winning singer of "Before He Cheats" and "Cowboy Casanova." She is also known for delivering amazing live performances with tons of costume changes. In the middle of a post about the tour for her sixth album, Cry Pretty, Underwood announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on August 8, 2018. She and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, welcomed the arrival of their first son on February 27, 2015.

And if Underwood's first pregnancy is any indication, she's going to serve up some seriously fashionable looks this time around as well. In fact, the singer was vocal about her dislike for usual maternity clothes. "They're so hard for me to wear because there are so just so many that I don't like," Underwood said to InStyle. Instead, she opted for baby doll dresses, jackets, and leggings for her edgy, rock n' roll pregnancy looks.

1 Pink Metallic Jacket carrieunderwood / Instagram When Carrie Underwood revealed her second pregnancy in a cute Instagram post, she appears to be sporting a CALIA Women's Anywhere Metallic Foil Perforated Half Zip Jacket from her own line of workout gear, as well as a pair of cool shorts. Leave it to Underwood to make maternity workout clothes look so darn chic. Does the pink hue hint at her second baby's gender?

2 Form-Fitting White Dress Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is one gorgeous maternity dress. Carrie Underwood wore a white gown by Xtreme to the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards, as noted in E! News. This show took place on Monday, December 15, 2014, just a couple months before giving birth.

3 Belted Blue Ballgown Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This brilliant blue dress, made by Leanne Marshall, proves that Underwood looks amazing in blue, as noted in The List. The belt is a fun touch, too. Underwood also sported this look at the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards.

4 Simple Black Dress carrieunderwood on Instagram In this December 13, 2014 shot from her Insta, Underwood proves black clothes can look positively stunning and lovely. This cool black dress adds a little edge to her pregnancy style.

5 Bold Gold Leggings Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a December 8, 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Underwood rocked some fierce gold leggings, as well as pumps by designer Carmen Steffens, according to Footwear News. The whole look is edgy and glam but pulled-together at the same time. It's perfect, in other words.

6 Gorgeous Gown Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who knew tulle could look so sweet? This long, flowy gown looked amazing on the singer. Underwood wore this gown while performing the 48th annual CMA awards on November 5, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

7 Sparkle Dress Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When in doubt, choose sequins. At least, that seems to be Carrie Underwood's motto, as she proved with this dazzling dress. This sparkling minidress from designer Randi Rahm looks amazing on Underwood, as noted in People. She also wore this dress for the 48th annual CMA Awards.

8 All-Black Ensemble Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm seriously loving these all-black maternity ensembles. During a performance at the Sept. 27, 2014 Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C.’s Central Park, Carrie Underwood rocked an amazing black buttoned-up outfit, as noted in People. That bold jewelry is everything.