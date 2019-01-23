It's time to celebrate because Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher officially welcomed their second child on Monday, Jan. 21, as she revealed on Instagram today. Their new baby boy joins big brother Isaiah making the Underwood/Fisher clan a party of four. And as you'd expect, Carrie Underwood's first photo of her baby boy is as sweet as can be. The baby cheeks and itty bitty nose are too much!

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Underwood shared three photos of her family's newest addition. The first photo shows Fisher holding their newborn, the second in the post shows the new mom of two snuggling up to her baby boy, both still in the hospital, and the final photo shows Isaiah meeting his new baby brother.

"Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," Underwood shared on Instagram. "His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired, and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

During her pregnancy, Underwood shared some sweet and sentimental photos on her Insta account, including this one of a future big brother cuddling her baby bump. In the post, she wrote:

"Kicking off 2019 right...Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie. Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt. 😬 #LettingItAllHangOut"

And really, there is nothing better than snuggling up with the kiddos on a lazy afternoon.

In another post, she shared a video demonstrating how the simple act of tying her shoes was becoming a chore, and it was totally relatable to mamas everywhere. Good thing she had her hubby and son on the task. Also, cute sparkly shoes!

Underwood has been extremely open with fans about her pregnancy, as well as her past struggles. She shared that she suffered three miscarriages in the last few years, according to Country Living, while hoping to expand her family.

It's still up in the air if Underwood will add to her family again in the future.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood said, according to Redbook. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we're lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible."

And while she might read like an open book on those fronts, there is something she kept under wraps for quite a while during her pregnancy — the sex of her baby.

Underwood kept the sex of her baby mum for as long as she could. But fans can thank Brad Paisely for finally getting her to spill the beans as they hosted October's Country Music Awards together, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Their banter had fans in hysterics:

"Seriously, Carrie, gimme a little baby hint. Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha? Tim or Faith? Waylon or Willie?," Paisley said during his opening monologue.

"It's a Willie. It's a Willie," Underwood said when she finally gave in, meaning she was expecting a baby boy.

It's early on in the days of new motherhood for Underwood, with her youngest just a few days old. But, knowing how much she shares with her fans on Instagram, chances are fans will see a lot of baby Jacob in weeks to come. Congrats, guys!