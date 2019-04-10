Carrie Underwood's life certainly changed a bit after she welcomed her second child earlier this year. And this also meant that her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, had to adapt to becoming a big brother. But, from the sounds of it, the country star has nothing to worry about. In fact, Carrie Underwood's son Isaiah already has the cutest nickname for his little brother, Jacob, and honestly, their bond could not be sweeter.

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, started their year off in a big way by welcoming their second child (and second son) into the world on Jan. 21, 2019, according to Country Living. While she was pregnant, Underwood had shared that she was so excited to become a mom of two. "It took us a while to get here, and we were just feeling so blessed," Underwood told Taste of Country in November. "And to find out Isaiah is going to have a baby brother, it was just great news."

Isaiah seems to have adapted to that role of big brother quite nicely — at least, that's what Underwood told E! News over the weekend. "He loves it," Underwood said. "He calls Jacob, 'My baby.'"

Underwood added in the same interview that he only refers to Jacob as "my baby." "Where's my baby? How's my baby? I wanna kiss my baby," Underwood told E! News. OK, that is the sweetest nickname.

But it hasn't exactly been the smoothest two months for the family of four. Underwood told E! News that their lives has been going through some major adjusting with a newborn inside of the home now. "We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest," she told the news outlet. "I don't know if we'll ever figure it out."

Honestly, amen to that. There are so many moms out there who probably feel like they're still figuring out their own "groove" of parenting and, ya know, just in life.

Underwood also got candid about motherhood last month when she opened up about the idea of "bouncing back" to her pre-pregnancy weight. In an Instagram post, Underwood wrote that giving birth to her son made her change her outlook on her body and that from now on she'll be focusing on what her body can do, rather than what it can't.

"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "I'm going to keep staying on the path because it is a journey and as long as I am always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all that it has done and will continue to do!"

Underwood's honesty is seriously appreciated. Whether it's about the struggles to find a groove or opening up a dialogue about body issues, she's relating to moms in so many ways. And, of course, when she shares sweet tidbits about her boys, that's the cherry on top of the cake.