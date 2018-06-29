Here's a mom truth for you — between the water play, diaper explosions and meal-time spills, my 17-month-old goes through more wardrobe changes in one day than an A-list celebrity. What were once cute summer onesies now look decades old, even though I just bought them in spring. That's why I was ecstatic to see that Carter's is running a massive Fourth of July sale with items under $4. It's time to stock up on as many cheap clothes as I can get my hands on, because my lovable — but oh-so-messy — nugget is going to need them!

Carter's Fourth of July sale is going on now and prices have been majorly slashed on a ton of sweet summer frocks and shoes. Of course, you can expect to see red, white, and blue duds on clearance since the store is probably clearing out that inventory before the holiday. But there are also sun hats, pajamas and sleep bags, bibs, wash cloths, and more marked down. I'm a sucker for baby overalls and rompers, and Carter's has the cutest ones included in this sale!

If you're hoping to score some major summertime deals before your Fourth of July activities get under way, you'll definitely want to check out these big deals for your little ones.

Shark Collectible Bodysuit Shark Collectible Bodysuit Carter's Shark Week starts July 22 which means you need to get your little guy outfitted for the TV event of the summer. This is also the perfect onesie for a teething infant — just sayin'!

Unicorn Collectible Bodysuit Unicorn Collectible Bodysuit Carter's Finding a onesie this cheap — now that's like finding a unicorn! This is the perfect onesie for day-to-day wear, but you have to be shopping for a 6-month-old because that's the only size left.

French terry shorts French Terry Shorts Carter's If you love taking your little man to the pool or beach, these super soft French terry cloth shorts — available in sizes newborn to 18-months —.are a must. How cute will he be strutting his stuff in the sand?

Genius Jersey Tee Genius Jersey Tee Carter's If your little genius is crushing the stacking blocks, you know what shirt to get her this summer (but the real genius here is you for scoring this deal)!

Dinosaur Collectible Bodysuit Dinosaur Collectible Bodysuit Carter's This dino onesie is available in sizes newborn and 3-month, which means you can outfit your little brontosaurus in the cutest (and cheapest) outfit in all the land.

Striped Capri Leggings Striped Capri Leggings Carter's These rainbow capris are available in sizes 3-months to 24-months, but if you have older girls, don't worry! The pants also come in toddler sizes (2T-5T) and girl sizes (4-8) for just a buck more.

Striped Double-Decker Polo Bodysuit Striped Double-Decker Polo Bodysuit Carter's I love onesies that look like t-shirts. They do the double duty of looking a little more polished, while still covering that belly area (because a regular t-shirt will keep riding up no matter what you do). Pair this stripped polo with a pair of navy shorts and your little guys will look so dashing.

Smart Funny Amazing Jersey Tank Smart Funny Amazing Jersey Tank Carter's Smart is the new pretty. Dress your #rebelgirl in this adorable graphic tee so she can show the world that she is all of those things and more.

Carter's Shark Flip Flops Carter's Shark Flip Flops Carter's Is your little guy always leaving his shoes somewhere? There must be a phenomenon that explains this. Now you can stock up on a new pair for him for just $4. I especially love these shark-tastic slip-ons.

Carter's Heart Flip Flops Carter's Heart Flip Flops Carter's Stock up on a new, mid-summer pair of sandals for you little lady too. I love these heart slip-ons, perfect for maximizing summertime fun (and Instagram likes).