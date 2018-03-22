No one goes through more wardrobe changes in a day than a baby, and if you're a parent, you know the value of getting clothes that can withstand their daily play, sleep, and messiness. If you are looking to update your kids’ wardrobe with functional, yet adorable spring pieces, you’re in luck, because Carter’s 50 percent off everything sale is here and seriously, the deals are just too good to miss.

For me, the best part about Carter’s is that their clothes are realistically designed for babies and kids. Their entire line, from formal wear to bodysuits, is made of soft, comfortable materials that are easy to wash and wear. Plus, the sizing is actually accurate. You know that a 6-month pair of pants is going to fit your baby without getting warped in the wash. With this current sale, the Carter's experience is even better. Everything at Carter’s is half price, and you can save an extra 20 percent off a purchase of $40 or more by entering the code BREAK at checkout.

So whether you’re shopping to stock up on sleepers and blankets, or you are shopping for cute spring pieces, here are some of the great deals to check out from Carter’s 50 percent off sale.

Floral Poplin Shirt Dress Carter's This adorable Floral Poplin Shirt Dress from Carter’s is great to dress up or down from spring to summer. It is made of 100 percent machine washable cotton, features a button down front, and includes a matching floral printed diaper cover. Floral Poplin Shirt Dress ($12, Carter’s), was $24

Zip-Up Cloud Cotton Sleep & Play Carter's You can never have enough sleepers for your little one, because they pretty much live in them. All sleepwear is 50 percent off at Carter’s, including this neutral Zip-Up Cloud Cotton Sleep & Play sleeper, which features an ankle to chin zip for quick changes, and built in footies to keep your baby warm and cozy. Zip-Up Cloud Cotton Sleep & Play ($8, Carter’s), was $16

2-Piece Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set Carter's For stylish, yet durable dresses, Carter’s is the place to shop. Check out this 2-Piece Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set which features a 100 percent cotton jersey bodysuit dress with adorable pom pom details on the front. It comes with a matching floral birdie printed cardigan which you can keep on or off, depending on the weather. Perfect everyday dress for your little birdie. 2-Piece Bodysuit Dress & Cardigan Set ($12, Carter’s), was $24

Carter's Sandal Crib Shoes Carter's Stock up on summer sandals for your little sweetheart with the Carter’s 50 percent off sale. They have casual Mary Janes and sparkly dressy sandals like these Carter's Sandal Crib Shoes, which feature a glittery pink top, rosette detail, and soft hook and loop closure. Carter's Sandal Crib Shoes ($10, Carter’s), was $20

2-Piece Bodysuit Short Set Carter's Whether they tumble around at home, or are out and about, this 2-Piece Bodysuit Short Set is perfect for your little guy. It comes with a machine washable, 100 percent cotton jersey polo bodysuit and matching plaid cotton shorts. Perfect for the spring or summer. 2-Piece Bodysuit Short Set ($10, Carter’s), was $20

Carter's High Top Sneaker Crib Shoes Carter's Keep your little one stylish and comfy with these Carter's High Top Sneaker Crib Shoes. They feature padded insoles, no tie elastic laces, and are easy to wipe clean. Plus your little one will look super hip in the high-top design, which is sure to add pep to any outfit. Carter's High Top Sneaker Crib Shoes ($10, Carter’s), was $20

2-Pack Babysoft Swaddle Blankets Carter's Everything is on sale at Carter’s, including these adorable 2-Pack Babysoft Swaddle Blankets. They are made of 100 percent breathable cotton, are machine washable, and you can get them in a variety of prints. 2-Pack Babysoft Swaddle Blankets ($12, Carter’s), was $24

3-Piece Little Character Set Carter's I love Carter’s coordinated sets, like this 3-Piece Little Character Set which comes with a long sleeve onesie, a short sleeved onesie, and matching pants. The soft colors are perfect for spring and summer, and the super soft 100 percent cotton rib knit makes it ideal for your little princess to lounge around in. 3-Piece Little Character Set ($11, Carter’s), was $22