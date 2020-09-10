Whether you’re looking to stock up one some essentials for your infant who seems to be getting bigger every day, or you like to have cozy gifts on-hand for all the new babies in your life, the Carter’s Baby Love sale has unbeatable deals of up to 55% off. Because of course you love your baby, but you also love saving money.

Maybe you still need summer essentials (it’s 91 degrees today where I live, so I get it) or you’re hoping to gather some items for next year. There are some amazing deals on warm weather clothing, but that’s not all. You’ll also find festive holiday bibs ($4) which say, 'Baby’s First Halloween' or Thanksgiving, onesies they can wear at least until their next growth spurt, a three-pack of socks ($5) because you can really never have too many (seriously where do they all go?) and so much more.

The sale runs from Sept. 8-21 and includes newborn starters, multi-packs of Carter's signature soft bodysuit, pajamas, shoes and more. There’s even a black piqué polo onesie ($5), which you may want to snag just because baby clothes in the inky color are so hard to find (it comes in tons of other colors too if black isn't your thing). If you have a new babe, you won't want to miss the seven-pack of baby basics which includes five bodysuits and two pairs of neutral-colored pull-on pants for just $21, and this adorable crab pajama onesie for $5. Though the sale is called 'Baby Love', there are still some deeply discounted items for toddlers and bigger kids, too.

Don't worry if you missed out on Labor Day sales this year; Carter's has you covered with amazing deals you won't want to miss.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These printed onesies are so cute you can pair them with pants and an open sweater and call it a fall day. At less than $3 per onesie, the inevitable blow-out is no big deal. Plus, if have an preemie, this 5-pack is also available in fruit-themed prints for size P (which, as you know, can be tough to find).

Ideal for wriggly babies, these comfy pants are easy to pull on quickly, and they also come in a set of gray and navy blue. Just note that while the solid colors are 100% cotton, the printed brown pair contains 40% polyester.

It's so rare to find festive clothing on sale before the holiday hits, and you may want to snag these up for just that reason. This set of two booties includes a pair of pumpkins which are decidedly more 'treat' than 'trick' and a black and gray pair that works all year (though I support year-round jack o'lanterns too).