If you are in need of some new clothes for your little one, your timing could not be better. While September signals the end of summer and the beginning of cooler temperatures, it also means the Carter's Baby Sale is back and will be bringing you all the deals from Sept. 3 until Sept. 19 (both in stores and online). Now that's one way to celebrate the fall season, right? It's the perfect time for families to stock up on everything they need, from cozy pajamas and bodysuit pant sets to cool graphic tees and essential multi-pack bodysuits at up to 50 percent off.

When my children were babies, there were a few brands that I relied on based upon quality and affordability, and Carter's definitely fit the bill on both. Now that they've gotten older and could potentially age out of Carter's in the next year or two... well, I'd rather not talk about it (sniffle, sniffle). But seriously, in the world of children's clothing, Carter's and "classic" go hand in hand. And when it's on sale? All the better. Mark your calendar for next month's crazy discounts, and in the meantime, check out a few of these adorable looks for your little cutie. Happy shopping, mamas.

1. Unicorn Fleece Footie Pajamas 1-Piece Unicorn Fleece Footie PJs Carter's | $20 $8 See on Carter's The unicorn trend couldn't be cuter on these cozy fleece pajamas, just perfect for snuggling with baby on cool evenings this fall. Gotta love a zipper, too — the easiest way to get baby changed, especially if there's a diaper emergency.

2. Certified Organic Bodysuits (Set of 3) 3-Pack Certified Organic Original Bodysuits Carter's | $26 $13 See on Carter's I'm thrilled that Carter's now offers some of their clothing in 100 percent certified organic cotton. This set of bodysuits is soft on baby's skin and is the perfect beginning layer for baby as you begin thinking about changing temperatures for the upcoming season. I also love the wide opening around the head, making it easy to get baby dressed or changed quickly.

3. "Donuts Forever" Graphic Tee OshKosh Originals Graphic Tee Carter's | $12 $4 See on Carter's Truer words have never been spoken: donuts forever. I'm glad Carter's realizes this fact. Their graphic tee collection will be on sale in September (in fact some are on sale now), and I love how cute this particular one would look on a donut-lovin' baby.

4. Hooded Bodysuit Pant Set 2-Piece Hooded Bodysuit Pant Set Carter's | $22 $11 See on Carter's I love a good hoodie, especially when it comes as a set and takes the guesswork out of finding a matching outfit. Your little bear will look extra cute in this one, especially with those little ears on top.

5. Fleece Sleep Sack Cloud Fleece Sleep Bag Carter's | $18 $9 See on Carter's A sleep sack was my favorite thing to put my girls in for bedtime when they were babies. They are warm and cozy but give their little legs a chance to move around and get comfortable, too. Combine that with warm fleece and a sweet little cloud, and you have one adorable nighttime ensemble.

6. "The Snuggle is Real" Bodysuits & Pant Set 3-Piece Elephant Little Character Set Carter's | $24 $12 See on Carter's The snuggle is real, friends. This two-pack bodysuit and coordinating pant set are made from silky soft cotton and feature a sweet embroidered elephant on the bottom. Too cute.

7. Halloween Pajamas 2-Piece Ghost Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's | $20 $10 See on Carter's Halloween is just around the corner, and how adorable is this "ghostly" two-piece pajama set? Your little one will be boogieing all over the place in this cozy outfit — just hopefully not when it's time for bed.

8. Bodysuits Set 5-Pack Animal Print Original Bodysuits Carter's | $28 $14 See on Carter's I think if there's one piece of parenting wisdom I can impart, it's that you can never have enough bodysuits. They are a great layering item, perfect on their own around the house, and are great to have on hand for all of the unfortunate accidents that will happen along the way. I love this set in particular because it's unisex, so especially good as a baby shower gift if you don't know the baby's sex.

9. 4-Piece Cotton Pajama Set 4-Piece Avocado Toast Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's | $36 $18 See on Carter's Carter's gets in on the avocado toast with this cheeky four-piece pajama set. Mix and match and maybe even try some avocado toast while you're at it — my kids love it with an egg on top.