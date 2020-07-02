Independence Day isn't just about fireworks and hot dogs and... oh yeah, independence. As savvy shoppers know, it's also about sales. Case in point: the Carter's Fourth of July sale. With up to an extra 40% off clearance styles and tons of other markdowns, your kid's wardrobe will be stocked until well after Labor Day.

The most classic Fourth of July outfits feature some version of the American flag. It's a great design, but if you're someone who likes to buy their kid clothes that are still festive but not holiday-specific, you can't go wrong with the signature red, white, and blue color scheme. Either way, you'll find what you're looking for at Carter's. And if you're not looking for clothes with a patriotic theme, you've still got lots and lots to choose from. Right now, both holiday-worthy and standard summer clothes, shoes, bathing suits, and accessories are discounted anywhere from 40 to 60% off, so it's a great time to grab some cute summer essentials.

Whether you're checking out virtual fireworks or an in-person display, your little one will be well dressed. Here are some of the cutest, most deeply-discounted items on sale at Carter's this Fourth of July.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Captain America Tee Captain America Tee Carter's | $18 $10 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on Carter's It doesn't get much more American than this jersey tee featuring Captain America himself. The vintage design sets it apart from modern-day Captain America looks (sorry, Chris Evans) and it's safe to toss into the washing machine and dryer.

2. Star Spangled Sandals Glitter Star Sandals Carter's | $34 $13 Available in sizes 2-12 See on Carters Your tot can sport these glittery sandals long after the 4th of July. They have hook and loop straps that stay put with velcro. While they're not machine washable, they are easily wiped clean. If only they made these in adult size!

3. Big Kid Patriotic Shirt Plaid Poplin Button-Front Shirt Carter's | $24 $12 Available in sizes 4 - 14 See on Carter's This cotton buttoned shirt is perfect for picnics and fireworks (and the rest of the summer). It has a cute front pocket to make your little one look extra dapper, and can be tossed into the washer and dryer to make your life easier.

4. Minnie Mouse Suit For The Summer 1-Piece Minnie Mouse Swimsuit Carter's | $38 $23 Available in big-kid sizes 4 and 6 - 14 See on Carter's Whether it's during the 4th of July boat-parade at the lake or an August afternoon in the backyard, this polka-dot one-piece with a criss cross strap (complete with a bow) will still be in style. It's fully lined and has UPF 50+ protection.

5. Stylish Striped Tee Chest Stripe Pocket Tee Carter's | $18 $8 Available in 6 months and 12 - 24 months See on Carter's It's a shame babies grow out of clothes so quickly because this soft jersey tee is adorable for every day, and especially so for the 4th of July. The little pocket on the front works (it's not just for show!) and the tee is machine washable.

6. Festive Plaid Dress Plaid Tank Dress Carter's | $32 $16 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on Carter's This cotton dress comes pre-washed and there is a good chance it will become one of your kid's favorites. It has an elastic cinched waist (so you don't have to deal with any zippers) and is safe to toss into the washer and dryer.

7. Fireworks-Ready Romper 4th Of July Sunsuit Carter's | $24 $12 Available in NB to 24 months See on Carter's Stars and stripes are a great combo, but stars and pom-poms are a close second. This little romper is made from 100% cotton, has three-snap closure for easy diaper changes, and snaps on the back to keep the fabric and shape looking great no matter how many times you have to wash it.

8. All-American Baseball Tee Baseball Button-Front Shirt Carer's | $22 $11 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on Carter's With its baseball uniform style, this cotton jersey button shirt is perfect for a holiday cookout or just playing in the backyard. The little baseball logo patch is sewn on the front, the cotton jersey fabric provides good air circulation, and there's no need to stop your kiddo from sliding into home because it's machine washable.

9. Red, White, & Blue Alligator Polo Alligator Slub Jersey Polo Carter's | $20 $10 Available in big-kid sizes 4 - 12 See on Carter's Who knew alligators could be so patriotic? The white cool-cotton shirt has blue and red alligator print all over, making it great for the holiday and basically every other opportunity there is to wear it. It has a little front pocket and is machine washable.

10. Picnic-Perfect Tutu Dress Chambray Tutu Dress Carter's | $36 $12 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on Carter's How cute will your little one be as they twirl around with their sparkler in this dress? The buttons on the top of the dress snap for easy wardrobe changes, the tulle skirt has cotton lining to avoid itching, and the chambray top is soft to keep it comfortable.

11. Firecracker Red Shorts Pull-On Camp Shorts Carter's | $22 $11 Available in sizes 2T - 5T See on Carter's They're made from 100% cotton, have a raw hem, and are the cutest shorts to wear all summer long. In addition to the functional drawcord, they have an elastic waist to provide the best and most comfortable fit. They also have a back patch pocket and are made from 100% cotton twill.

12. Parade-Appropriate Romper Chambray Romper Carter's | $34 $21 Available in big-kid sizes 4 - 14 See on Carter's With its elastic waist and collar, this chambray romper makes it easy for your big kid to dress themselves without confusion. There's plenty of space to store their sunglasses in the functional pockets, and the embroidered front is just a little extra flair to an already cute piece. Even better, just add a cardigan for an adorable late summer/early fall ensemble.

13. Bottle Rocket Blue Baby Onesie Striped Short Sleeve Button-Front Bodysuit Carter's | $24 $10 Available in sizes 6 - 24 months See on Carter's Pair this super soft cotton bodysuit with some red shorts and loafers and you'll have the cutest block party date. The front buttons are functional, there's three-button closure for diaper changes, and it has a chambray lined collar for cozy comfort.