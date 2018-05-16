Catelynn Baltierra’s Honest Response To Divorce Rumors Is One So Many Married Couples Will Understand

It's no secret that Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have had a rough few years. From the couple suffering a miscarriage in the fall of 2017, to Catelynn's struggle with numerous mental health issues, things haven't been easy. Making matters even more stressful is that Catelynn and Tyler are rumored to be on the brink of divorce. But are the claims of marital discord actually true? Fans will probably be happy to learn that the answer is no. As for what's really going on with the reality stars, look no further than Catelynn Baltierra's candid response to the divorce rumors. Not only is Baltierra's statement relatable, but it also brings up an important point about famous couples.

Fans of reality television tend to be very detail-oriented. Case in point: a few eagle-eyed fans noticed on Tuesday that Catelynn changed her Instagram name from Catelynn Baltierra to her maiden name, Catelynn Lowell. A tad suspicious, right? And on the topic of Instagram, some people noticed that the two hadn't mentioned one another on the app for a hot minute. Considering Catelynn and Tyler frequently gush about their relationship on social media, it's reasonable that their silence on the 'gram generated a rash of concern.

Additionally, a few Teen Mom OG Redditors picked up on the fact that Tyler and Catelynn recently took separate vacations. Of course, it's totally acceptable for couples to travel apart (some might argue that it's an ideal scenario), but it's worth noting that the couple rarely vacay solo.

The most compelling piece of divorce evidence, however, might be the fact that Tyler didn't wish Catelynn a happy Mother's Day on social media. Although gushy Instagram messages aren't a requirement on Mother's Day, Tyler typically pens a lengthy note to Catelynn on the holiday. Any internet detective would describe Tyler's recent behavior as unusual.

So, what's the deal here? Per Catelynn's official statement on the divorce speculation, the two are simply going through growing pains. “Tyler and I are not getting a divorce," Catelynn confirmed on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly. "Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

Catelynn also took to Instagram late Tuesday night to share a photo of Tyler and the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova. "I love our little family. Wouldn’t trade US for the world," Catelynn captioned the shot, according to Instagram. "#iloveyou #iloveusomuch #family #tylerbaltierramtv can't wait to see you!!"

While Catelynn's statement might appear simple on the surface (it's only four sentences, after all), her words are actually quite powerful. For starters, Catelynn's message points out a truth that most — if not all — partners can relate to. Relationships are constantly in flux, and some periods are better than others. It's likely that Tyler and Catelynn are going through a rough patch right now, which is completely OK and even expected. The pair have been together since middle school, people — I imagine the two need an emotional break from time to time.

I also think it's important to point out Catelynn's use of the phrase, "normal life," in her note. Although Catelynn and Tyler are well-known reality stars, it doesn't mean they are immune to typical relationship issues.

Lastly, it's OK for two people to struggle with a relationship under immense pressure. On top of raising a young daughter, both Tyler and Catelynn are working on their mental health. I'd be more concerned if the pair's marriage didn't undergo some changes right now — it's quite likely that the two are reevaluating their partnership as they continue to grow as individuals.

The most respectful thing fans can do for Catelynn and Tyler is to let them work on their relationship in private. All partnerships go through changes at some point, and the couple is simply doing their best to handle their new normal.