It's no secret that Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has her fair share of haters. As unfortunate as it is, people can't get past the fact that Lowell entered a rehab facility in Arizona — about a four hour flight from her home in Michigan — to treat her mental health issues. Apparently, this fact makes Lowell a "bad" mother because she left her 3-year-old daughter, Nova, at home while she worked through her suicidal thoughts. And if this logic makes you angry, there's a good chance you'll love Catelynn Lowell's response to her mom-shamers.

Admitting that you need help takes a lot of guts, which is something Lowell knows all too well. After suffering a miscarriage sometime in the fall of 2017, Lowell expressed to her husband, Tyler Baltierra, that she was having suicidal thoughts. Lowell, who has struggled with mental health issues for most of her life, then made the decision to enter program in Arizona for treatment. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell tweeted in November 2017. “#MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Of course, Lowell couldn't have Nova with her at the facility and it wasn't logistically feasible for Baltierra to uproot their family to Arizona. So, Lowell flew to Arizona by herself with Baltierra's full support.

As most TM OG fans probably already know, the trip in November wouldn't be her last. Lowell eventually returned to the treatment center two more times before she returned home for good in February.

Although most people are happy that Lowell took the appropriate measures to take care of herself, there are some fans out there who believe that she ditched Nova for a "vacation" or that she is potentially "traumatizing" her with the rehab visits.

"I just hope Catelynn's rehab stints don't traumatize Nova," one fan wrote.

"Catelynn is becoming a nightmare. If she is a mental mess,or is using drugs again, the last thing she should be thinking about is having another baby.... ever," someone else added. "And the reality is, Tyler needs to start thinking ahead as I predict he will be raising Nova on his own very soon. SAD."

Another person chimed in: "Catelynn is taking yet another vacation. Oops. I mean getting help again."

Well, it looks like Lowell has had enough of the criticism because she took to Twitter on Thursday to issue a clapback about her parenting.

"Up and at em to take #Novalee to school. Oh but I don't do mom things #keepsucking #haters," Lowell wrote.

In response to Lowell's tweet, one supportive fan said, according to Twitter:

You are amazing for taking the time to get help. Most moms would just beat their kids, lie or cheat on their husbands. Instead you take the time to get well, so as to be a better mom. Yay for you for doing the hardest work ever. I’m rooting for you, mama. Keep it up!

But Lowell added a very *important* to point in her response to the kind message, writing: "Or I could of took my own life! But I sought help! People are just ignorant. What would be better me getting help or Novalee not having a mother and @TylerBaltierra not having a wife?? #KeepTalkingMH."

Yep, Lowell hit the nail on the head here and it's an argument her haters should seriously consider for second. What good is Lowell to Nova or Baltierra if she's not here on this earth anymore? Leaving Novalee for a few months at a time is a way better option than Lowell taking her own life.

The silver lining in this controversy is that Lowell gets the chance to educate people about the struggles parents with mental health issues face. Although Lowell could stay quiet and accept the hate, she's sticking up for herself and all the other suffering parents out there one tweet at time.