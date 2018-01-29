Catelynn Lowell Reveals She’s Pregnant In A ‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek, & Here’s What We Know

Could another Teen Mom baby be on the way? On Monday, MTV released a preview clip of an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, and in it, Catelynn Lowell reveals she's pregnant. In the clip, Lowell is at home with her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, who is dressed in a t-shirt that reads "I'm going to be a big sister." Lowell tells her to "go show Daddy your pretty shirt," according to Us Weekly, and Baltierra looks totally shocked by the news before he laughs and kisses his wife. Lowell's pregnancy definitely seems like some much-needed happy news for the reality TV couple, who have had a bumpy year amid Lowell's ongoing mental health struggle. But the fact that the couple hasn't actually confirmed the pregnancy — coupled with the fact that Lowell is currently at a residential treatment center for depression and suicidal thoughts — has left fans longing for more details.

To fans of the show, Lowell's pregnancy isn't entirely surprising: in a December episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell and Baltierra spoke about their shared desire to have another child, and Baltierra even requested that when Lowell does get pregnant, she "surprise [him] with a reveal."

Baltierra definitely seems to get his wish in Monday's episode: Us Weekly noted that an earlier episode showed Lowell having her IUD removed without telling her husband, and in another recent sneak peek, Lowell could be seen taking a pregnancy test in a restaurant bathroom. Although the clip ended before Lowell read the results, it seems like her stealth attempt to plan her pregnancy went along without a hitch.

MTV on YouTube

The decision to get pregnant again certainly wasn't an easy one for Lowell though. As teenagers, Lowell and Baltierra made the difficult decision to give their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption, and though the couple eventually welcomed Novalee in 2015, Lowell struggled with postpartum depression after the birth, according to People. In March 2016, Lowell announced she was entering into a treatment facility for postpartum depression and anxiety, and asked her supporters for privacy for herself and her family as she focused on healing.

Lowell seemed to be doing much better after treatment, but in November, she announced on Twitter that she was suffering from suicidal thoughts, and was heading back to the treatment center for another six weeks, according to E! News. In a tweet supporting his wife's decision, Baltierra wrote,

Incredibly proud of my wife...when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved.

Lowell returned home at the end of December, but returned to treatment a little over two weeks later, according to E! News, and Baltierra told fans via social media that he was also going to see a local therapist in an effort to "[put] in a little self-care," for himself and his family.

There's no question that the couple is absolutely doing the right thing by prioritizing their mental health, but the fact that Lowell returned to treatment in November — and remains there now — has led some fans to wonder about the status of her pregnancy. Although it's not known exactly when Monday's episode was filmed, reports have claimed that Lowell miscarried shortly before heading to treatment, according to In Touch Weekly. But since it's also entirely possible that she is currently in treatment while otherwise happily pregnant, that could easily be yet another rumor being thrown the couple's way. (Lowell's rep did not immediately return Romper's request for comment.)

Regardless, Monday's pregnancy reveal suggests that more details about Lowell's pregnancy are still to come, and whatever the outcome, the fact that Lowell and Baltierra are continuing to be so supportive of each other's well-being after more than a decade together is really inspiring. While it may not be an easy time for their family right now, they've more than proven that they are capable of weathering tough times. And hopefully, in the end, they'll be welcoming the new baby they've been longing for.