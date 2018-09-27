CBD Oil For Cats Is A Thing For These 7 Potential Benefits

CBD oil has gained a lot of hype lately, with many people swearing by its ability to ease anxiety and promote pain relief. Now, even pets are getting in on the action. The potential benefits of CBD oil for cats has plenty of pet owners clamoring for the stuff, but not everyone is so quick to dose up Fluffy.

First, though, it's important to understand CBD oil. A compound of the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) has recently gained the interest of researchers for its potential therapeutic and health benefits, as noted by Medical News Today. Although it's derived from the same plant that's used for marijuana, CBD oil does not contain THC, the compound responsible for creating the "high" feeling, as further noted in Medical News Today. In other words, taking CBD won't provide the same mind-altering feeling that comes from taking edibles or smoking a joint.

Because of its perceived safety, some pet owners are using CBD oil on dogs and cats now. In fact, the pet CBD oil market is basically exploding, with tons of new companies offering the oils and even edibles for domesticated animals. But some experts in the veterinary field are urging caution. "There are not many classical medical studies that explore the effects of CBD oil in cats," said veterinarian Dr. Daniel Inman in PetMD. "While we don’t recommend CBD oil for our patients, holistic veterinarians are using it to treat a variety of ailments, including inflammation, anxiety and pain." So much about CBD oil use for felines is still unknown.

For their part, however, people behind pet CBD companies do acknowledge this need for more information. "Since CBD is rather new for pets, more research is needed," said Jennifer Leonard of Fetch, a pet CBD oil company. "There are quite a few clinical studies going on at the moment, so more information should be available in the near future. We just ask that customers look for reputable sources on the internet, and read up on the experiences of other pet owners." Cautious optimism about CBD's potential help seems to be prevalent.

So here are some of the anecdotal health benefits of CBD oil for cats. Meanwhile, if you're curious about giving CBD oil to your cat, contact a veterinarian for advice and dosing information.

1 Arthritis Relief Carl Court/Getty Images News/Getty Images CBD oil is often praised as a pain reliever. For instance, a few drops of CBD oil may ease arthritis pain in cats, according to veterinarian Dr. Angie Krause of Boulder Holistic Vet. It might work as an effective anti-inflammatory. Plus, Leonard notes that Fetch customers frequently purchase CBD oil to help with pets' inflammation and arthritis as well.

2 Digestive Issues For cats with tummy troubles, this treatment might help out a lot. In fact, CBD oil might ease digestive issues in animals, as noted by holistic veterinarian Dr. Laurel Davis of Sunvet Animal Wellness.

3 Appetite Stimulation Chris McGrath/Getty Images News/Getty Images For finicky eaters, this oil might be a big help. In fact, CBD oil promotes the appetite in some animals, as further explained by holistic veterinarian Dr. Laurel Davis of Sunvet Animal Wellness.

4 Separation Anxiety Is your kitty anxious when you're gone? A mix of CBD and sardine oil seemed to help calm Dr. Celeste Yarnall's cat, who was pulling out fur from excessive licking, as noted in Healthy Pets. After taking CBD, the cat's fur grew back in. Plus, customers of Fetch use also CBD oil to treat separation anxiety in pets, according to Jennifer Leonard.

5 Travel Fears Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images For the most part, cats are homebodies who find travel pretty terrifying. But CBD oil might help ease travel fears in your pet, as a rep for the CBD pet company Fetch told Romper.

6 Noise Phobias The oil may also be a big help for cats who are spooked by loud noises. In fact, CBD has been used to relax cats with noise phobia, as noted in Green State. It may help comfort cats who are freaked out by fireworks or thunder.