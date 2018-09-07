Celeb Back To School Picture Roundup: 10 Adorable Kids On Their First Day

It's that time of year again: the summer days start to fizzle out, the humidity peaks right before it fades, and parents return to social media with a bang, swapping out poolside snaps with everyone's favorite annual tradition: back to school photos. Every parent (and kid!) knows that there are few things more exciting than heading into a new school year, clad in your most exciting new outfit and hairstyle. Though it's always fun to see family and friends prep to send their little ones back to the classroom, this celeb back to school picture roundup proves that famous people are, uh, just like us.

The Chicago Tribune reported that, as social media becomes a more deeply ingrained part of our everyday lives, parents should be more mindful about how and when they post their annual back to school shots. For example, the paper suggested being careful about whom you share the photos with, and whether or not any identifying information is visible (your house number, for example, as many people take these photos outside their homes). It's true that it's better to be safe than sorry, and that though first day photos are a time-honored tradition, the world is different in the age of social media, no doubt. Here, a few of our favorite celebs' posts to give you some inspiration.

1. Luna Stephens

The daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend returned to school this September. "First week of school," Teigen wrote on the post. "They had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. She loves it. My heart."

2. Fordham & Essie Rosenbaum

Former Bachelorette contestant Ashley Rosenbaum shared this photo of her son and daughter preparing for their return to school, as Rosenbaum prepared for what she calls a "mom party."

3. Honor & Haven Alba

Jessica Alba shared a photo of her two daughters on their first days of 5th and 2nd grade. "My babies all grown 💔 😫," she wrote.

4. Maddie Aldridge

Jamie Lynn Spears' eldest daughter prepared for her first day of 5th grade by getting back into her school uniform, and making an appearance on her mom's Instagram account.

5. Riley Curry

The daughter of Steph and Ayesha Curry returned to school for 1st grade this year. "And just like that... 1st grade 😩😭 heart be still. My big girl!" her mom wrote on Insta.

6. Brooklyn Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's daughter Brooklyn started preschool this year. "We're both NOT happy about this," Vanessa wrote in the caption of her photo.

7. Molly Manno

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno's daughter started preschool this year. "She did it! I can’t believe I get to post one of these 'look at my kid holding a sign saying it’s the first day of school' pics!" Ali wrote in the caption. "Molly did so great! I sat inside the classroom while she played outside with her new friends and she couldn’t have cared less that I was there. I’m so proud!"

8. Giovanna & Lorenzo Lavalle

Snooki's son and daughter began kindergarten and pre-school this year, respectively, and their mom (who now goes by Nicole) had some funny parting words: "It’s happening. Run free my tan little nuggets. Mommy & Daddy are so proud of you! Make friends, learn, & be great fricken people," she said.

9. Carmen Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's daughter Carmen started kindergarden this year, as her mom posted a celebratory shot.

10. Lincoln Shepherd

Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell's daughter Lincoln walked hand-in-hand with her parents to her first day of school. "Nerd alert!!! The team Shepard loves school!!" Bell wrote on Instagram, celebrating the start of what is sure to be a very good year.