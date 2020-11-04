Across the country, tens of millions of voters have headed to the polls in one way or another to cast their ballot in the 2020 presidential election. And many of those voters have celebrated their vote with an "I Voted" selfie shared to social media, celebrities included. In fact, like many of us, celebrity parents love taking "I Voted" selfies too.

From Los Angeles to New York City and everywhere in between, celebrities have been busy casting their votes — some for the very first time — in recent weeks. While many celebrity parents have opted to vote by mail this year, some like Lin-Manuel Miranda still prefer to vote in person.

But like many other parents, each of them reflected on the future they hope to see for their children before casting their vote. Some, like model and new mom Gigi Hadid, even filled in their ballot with their children sitting alongside them, making voting something of a family affair.

Of course, celebrities don't just share their voting selfies to boast. Rather, they're a way for celebrities to use their fame to encourage others to also get out and vote. So, whether they voted in person or by mail, here are celebrity parents' 2020 voting photos:

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Canadian-born actor and dad of three, Ryan Reynolds, voted in a U.S. election for the first time ever this year. The actor joined wife Blake Lively in dropping off their mail-in ballots early, nearly two weeks before Election Day.

New Mom Gigi Hadid The first selfie model Gigi Hadid shared after welcoming her first child with singer Zayn Malik on Sept. 24 was an "I voted" selfie. In October, a month after Hadid gave birth, the new mom revealed on Instagram that she'd filled in her absentee ballot "with my daughter next to me." Hadid said she voted "for an America I want her to see" and "for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate."

Kevin Jonas Dad Kevin Jonas took a break from chasing after his two young children to show off his mail-in ballot after former First Lady Michelle Obama challenged the Jonas Brothers singer to form a "voting squad" and remind them to cast their votes on time.

Jana Kramer Actor and country singer Jana Kramer headed to the polls for the first time in her life during early voting in October. The 36-year-old mom of two revealed on Instagram this was the first time either she or husband Mike Caussin had voted. "I don’t know why but I always felt like my vote didn't matter," the former One Tree Hill actor wrote. "But this year I just felt differently and I know more than ever it does matter."

Ali Wong Comedian Ali Wong, opted to personally bring her ballot to one of Los Angeles County's official ballot drop boxes rather than mailing it in. The mom of two shared a snap of herself — barely recognizable under a wide brim hat, sunglasses, and face mask — dropping off her ballot in a "Vote" t-shirt.

Reese Witherspoon Actor Reese Witherspoon had her mail-in ballot ready to go weeks ahead of Election Day. The mom of three showed off her signed and sealed ballot on Instagram to encourage her followers to vote.

Mom-To-Be Karli Kloss Before casting her vote, mom-to-be Karli Kloss snapped a selfie with her mail-in ballot and Biden-Harris face mask. The supermodel announced in late October that she was expecting her her first child with Joshua Kushner.

Michelle Obama Former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off her "I Voted" sticker on Oct. 22 in an Instagram post revealing she'd voted early. The mom of two went on to challenge others to reach out to three friends to form a "voting squad" and make a plan for casting their ballots.

Joe Jonas New dad Joe Jonas voted early and proudly showed off his "I Voted" sticker and fun pink hair on Instagram. Jonas became a dad in July when he and wife Sophie Turner welcomed a baby girl.

Beyonce Beyonce showed off her Biden-Harris face mask and "I Voted" sticker on Instagram the day before Election Day, encouraging voters in Texas to "come thru" and vote.

Kerry Washington Actor Kerry Washington left the kids at home when dropping her ballot off at an official ballot drop box during early voting. But the mom of two wasn't without support. She brought her famous pup, Josie B., for support.

Paul Rudd Actor Paul Rudd didn't just vote early, he handed out cookies to his fellow voters. The father of two was caught with an "I Voted" sticker handing out Milk Bar cookies to voters waiting in the rain to cast their ballot at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Mom-To-Be Mandy Moore With the coronavirus pandemic keeping most folks at home, it's more than understandable that mom-to-be Mandy Moore turned the walk to drop her ballot in the mailbox into a fashion show. The This Is Us star announced in September that she was expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Viola Davis Oscar-winner Viola Davis revealed on Instagram she'd voted early this year with husband Julius Tennon. "WE Voted!!" Davis, whose daughter Genesis has already followed in mom's footsteps with a role in the 2019 Angry Birds 2 film, wrote. "This is a year of wokeness and understanding that we have to be the change we want to see."

Natalie Portman Mom-of-two Natalie Portman revealed she'd cast her ballot early in an "I Voted" selfie shared on Instagram in mid October. "Fourteen days until the election!" the Thor: Love and Thunder actor wrote. "Have you all voted yet?"

Lin-Manuel Miranda Like many voters, Lin-Manuel Miranda opted to vote in person during New York City's early voting period. The dad of two showed off his "I Voted Early" sticker after waiting in line to cast his ballot after work one evening.

Mariska Hargitay Mariska Hargitay not only voted, she handed out cookies to voters waiting in line to vote at Madison Square Garden. "We all know this election is incredibly important, which is I why wanted to show up to support my fellow New Yorkers," the mom of three wrote on Instagram. "Lines are long and people are waiting for hours to exercise their civic duty — their right — so I wanted to surprise some voters at MSG with a little pick me up. It was the least I could do." The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also thanks sports teams and venues for opening up their doors to make space for socially-distanced voting.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez revealed on Instagram she'd voted by mail with the future of her two children in mind. "I am voting for Max and Emme's future," she wrote. "TRUTH over lies. UNITY over division. SCIENCE over fiction. HOPE over fear."