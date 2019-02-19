Early on Tuesday morning, the world learned the tragic news that iconic Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, according to the BBC. In response to his passing, scores of people took to social media to share their condolences and these many reactions to Karl Lagerfeld's death from celebrities, for instance, highlight the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

Lagerfeld — who was the creative director of both Chanel and Fendi, according to CNN — was in Paris at the time of his death, The New York Times reported today. According to People, Lagerfeld's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but reports from last month suggested that he was "in poor health" after the designer missed Chanel's spring 2019 haute couture show.

As the creative mastermind behind Chanel and Fendi for decades as well as the founder of his own fashion line, according to The New York Times, Lagerfeld had earned a highly regarded reputation in the fashion industry and news of his passing has prompted several designers and celebrities he'd worked with in the past to share their heartfelt condolences and memories with Lagerfeld.

On Tuesday morning, actress Lindsay Lohan, for instance, shared a black and white photo of herself and Lagerfeld, with the caption: "My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x."

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also shared a photo with Lagerfeld with a touching message. "Karl your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I. We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration. We were always learning from you," she shared on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham also took to Instagram to remember the legendary designer. "So incredibly sad to hear this," the 44-year-old fashion designer shared on Tuesday. "Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP."

German actress Diane Kruger — who recently welcomed her first child with Norman Reedus, according to Us Weekly — shared a portrait of Lagerfeld with a touching message that remembered his "kindness," also sharing that she wished she'd had time to introduce her daughter to him.

"Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you...," her caption began. "I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination... I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter... I’m heartbroken I was too late... Rest In Peace, I adore you."

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kris Jenner remembered Lagerfeld — who worked with her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kanye West, according to Harper's Bazaar — as "a true legend" in a touching post on Instagram.

"You brought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration," Jenner shared on Tuesday. "It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Iman Abdulmajid‏ also took to Twitter to share a simple message in honor of the designer. "The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld," she wrote.

As these touching tributes show, Lagerfeld has long been admired around the world and it's clear that his memory, vision, and legacy will always be remembered.