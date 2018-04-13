In some ways, the world of Hollywood is just like any neighborhood. When someone has a baby, your neighbors, co-workers, and other peers generally congratulate you. The same thing happened to Khloé Kardashian, who saw congratulations pour in from fellow stars following the birth of her baby on Thursday. The celebrity reactions to Khloé Kardashian giving birth are incredibly sweet, and probably exactly what she needs right now.

Khloé gave birth on Thursday, according to People. She reportedly gave birth in Cleveland, and the baby girl is her first child.

The birth came just days after allegations that her boyfriend and the baby's father, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly caught on video cheating on Khloé while she was pregnant, The Daily Mail reported. Thompson's and Kardashian's reps didn't immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

No matter whether the allegations are true or not, Khloé is clearly dealing with a lot right now, and it's probably really nice to get well wishes from other celebs. Some of the people who responded are parents themselves, and have a pretty good idea just what Khloé is in for with her new daughter.

At least one of Khloé's famous family members publicly congratulated her on social media as well, but that's at least to be expected. The reactions from fellow celebrities are hopefully a sweet surprise for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Fellow celebrity moms, like actress and activist Alyssa Milano, took the time to congratulate Khloé on social media, with no mention of any allegations or other negative news to cloud the happy occasion.

In fact, many of the initial reactions I saw were totally positive, and showed no mention of the Thompson rumors. Which is really exactly what Khloé deserves right now — to enjoy being a new mama and to bask in the glow of the kudos being offered for welcoming her first child into the world.

Some people did allude to Khloé being "strong" or really feeling for the reality TV show star at the moment, however.

This story is breaking...