Celebrity Responses To The Las Vegas Shooting Prove How Widespread The Heartache Really Is

Over 50 people have been killed in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting after a lone gunman, who was a 64-year-old male, opened fired on the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. As details of the horrifying and tragic ordeal continue to come in, many have taken to Twitter either to provide information about what happened or to send out messages of love or prayer to the people impacted. This includes the people of Hollywood. In fact, celebrity responses to the Las Vegas shooting prove just how widespread the heartache over this situation truly is.

Update: As of 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 2, CNN reports that 59 people have died and over 500 people were injured. Authorities say the suspect had 18 additional firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammo at his home in Mesquite, NV.

According to ABC News, this is already being referred to as "the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history," so it's not all that surprising that people, including celebrities, have a lot to say on the matter and messages of love they would like to send out as a way of providing some semblance of comfort amid all of this fear and devastation. Police believe that the shooter, who allegedly killed himself in his hotel room prior to police entry, was working alone and that no one else was involved.

It's a terrifying thing to comprehend, but the many heartfelt responses currently pouring out on Twitter proves that in times like these, it doesn't matter who we are or what we do — because when it comes down to it, we're all in this together.

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

I can’t wrap my head around the atrocity in Vegas. Sending my heart and deepest regrets to the families and friends affected. #prayforvegas — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Like the rest of us, many celebs are having a difficult time wrapping their heads around what happened. Whether you were awake when the news reported started coming in or if this is something you woke up to in horror, mass shootings never fail to fill anyone with heartbreak and this incident is no different.

Details and eye-witness accounts will continue to come in as the day progresses, but one bystander, Meghan Kearney, told NBC News exactly what it felt like to be there witnessing it all firsthand. She told the outlet:

We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit… When we started running out there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground ... People kept dropping and dropping. … People were getting shot one foot away from us. People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.

I'm heartbroken. Hold your loved ones close. Kiss their eyelids. Hold their hand. Tell them you love them. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017

The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017

My Las Vegas friends please stay safe, stay indoors. This is ongoing and looks already to be quite tragic. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the horrific news coming out of Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people affected. I’m heartbroken and in disbelief — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 2, 2017

Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017

In addition to those who heard about the news, there were also a number of performers from the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival who also took to social media to express their sympathies over the shooting.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017

Country star Jason Aldean, who was performing at the time the shooter started firing, has also released a statement following the incident to inform his fans that he's alright and to share his disgust and horror over what happened to fans who were just looking to have a fun night out, full of music and dancing.

He wrote on Instagram:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont [sic] know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate

More and more messages of love will continue to pour out from the Hollywood community as the day goes on, but it's clear their message is the same: this needs to stop.

My heart is split open for the victims and their families in Las Vegas. At what point do we Americans say #enough — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 2, 2017

Enough. — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) October 2, 2017

This is heartbreaking to learn about! Things have got to change! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2017

There has been way too much violence in the world as of late and it's up to us to make the changes necessary to prevent guns from being so easily accessible. Because, as the Las Vegas shooting proves, they could very easily fall into the wrong hands.

