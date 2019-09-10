Although not every parent is able to take parental leave after the birth of a child, it's no secret that spending time with a newborn is an irreplaceable and precious moment in life. And while federal law and workplaces may not recognize the importance of this, some celebrities are using their platforms to share their experiences. Like Chance the Rapper, who announced he's postponed his tour to take paternity leave after the birth of his new daughter to be able to spend more time with his family.

Chance as his wife Kirsten Corley welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Marli, this past weekend, according to ABC News. The couple also shares a 3-year-old daughter named Kensli. Though Chance was scheduled to begin "The Big Day" tour on Sept. 14, he opted to push it back in favor of being home with his infant daughter, Variety reported.

Chance took to Instagram to explain to fans why he made this decision, and when he'll be back on the road again. "I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," he began in the caption of a post of him and his two daughters. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album, etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work."

Chance went on to say that when his daughter Kensli was born, he was on tour and ended up missing the "most important milestones" in her life. However, he felt worse about not being there for his wife when she "needed [him] most."

Chance called not being there for his daughter's first few weeks a mistake that he "couldn't repeat again," though he did also apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing him. "I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time," he concluded.

Finally, Chance shared that his tour will begin officially on Jan. 15, and that fans can get refunds for their tickets if they are unavailable on those dates.

Though Chance's decision likely wasn't an easy one to make, it was an important one as research has shown that a father's presence in his child's life yields better outcomes for the child overall. In fact, according to research compiled by Dove Men+Care and Promundo, a global organization dedicated to gender equality, a staggering 85 percent of fathers would "do anything" to be home with their babies when they are small, so it seems that the only issue is encouraging workplaces to ensure paid paternity leave, or in this case, supporting artists like Chance who opt in it themselves. (Cardi B also decided to take maternity leave and push back a tour to be home with her baby, so it's not the first time in recent history we've seen a rapper do this.)

It seems Chance's fans agree, too. "We understand we proud of you and most importantly CONGRATS!!!" one comment read. "Go be a dad! We love u!" said actor Noah Schnapp. "As hard as I’m sure it was, you’ll look back on this as one of the best decisions of your life. Sending love to you and the fam. Everyone will be more than ready for you when you’re ready to step back out on the road. Blessings and love," said another.

Overall, it's clear that Chance is making the best decision for his family right now, and as fans support him, it becomes increasingly clear that prioritizing people and precious, irreplaceable time with your newborn over work, if possible, is something every parent should have.