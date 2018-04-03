When a Hollywood couple, like Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, splits, there's always a weird sense of voyeurism that kicks in. From the outside, these are people who are nothing like me — yet, they are going through something that's incredibly relatable; they're separating, they're facing heartbreak, and they're figuring out what their family is going to look like after they call it quits. In the immediate aftermath, I want to know exactly what their lives are going to be like. And in Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's statement about their separation, the Step Up couple has made one thing very clear about the future of their family — it will be as strong as ever.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Tatum and Dewan revealed to their millions of followers that after almost nine years of marriage, they were calling it quits. They didn't site why they were splitting, though they did say, "there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." They didn't go into detail about who brought up the conversation, or how long they were thinking about separating. But, they did mention their daughter, and how they plan on continuing to be a family and be loving and dedicated parents to Everly.

Despite being short and sweet, the couple swiftly note how important it is for them to remain close. There's no talk of uncoupling or co-parenting or anything like that. That's really none of our business, unless they choose to share it. But, in that brief mention, family still seems to be something that Tatum and Dewan cherish, and that in itself is very heartwarming.

Tatum and Dewan's full statement, shared on Instagram, is below:

“Hey world!

So…We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

While that need-to-know aspect can certainly grow strong in moments like these, for the time being, it is very refreshing to see a couple be so honest about their separation. It's also very relatable to see them put family forward, in front of themselves, and make a point to continue to be the parents their daughter needs them to be. Calling yourselves a "family," especially after a split, can be hard. Things can get murky and feelings can get hurt. And while Tatum and Dewan are only on the beginning leg of this journey, their priorities seem to be set from the sound of this Instagram post.

Perhaps Tatum and Dewan will later go into depth about what separation means for their family, and how it will shape them. But, knowing that they're going through this as "best-friends" and "family" should give even the biggest cynic hope that they'll make it out together, still supporting each other, even if that means they won't be married.