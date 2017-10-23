Channing Tatum Went To His Daughter's Preschool In A Unicorn Costume & The Photos Are Priceless

I don't know about you, but when I think of Channing Tatum, I'm usually picturing six-pack abs and some serious dance moves. But over the weekend, all of that changed. Why? Well, because Channing Tatum went to his daughter's preschool in a unicorn costume, and yeah, it's OK to be even more attracted to him now. Saturday, Tatum attended his daughter's preschool Halloween party, and instead of going as a more typical dad-type character, Tatum decided to shake things up. Sure, he could have gone as Superman or a fireman or a bear, but he's just not that basic. No, Tatum had to stand out.

And seriously, how awesome is that? I'm betting that the couple's daughter, 4-year-old Everly, really loves unicorns, and so seeing her dad dressed up as one at her school party was probably really exciting. And at the end of the day, isn't that all that matters when you're a parent? Seeing your child happy and getting to spend time with them? Of course, Tatum's unicorn costume is funny in its own right, but the fact that the entire family coordinated outfits — with Jenna and Everly both going as fairies — makes it all that much sweeter.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Channing Tatum dressed as unicorn for his daughter's school Halloween party 😍🦄✨💜 @channingtatum pic.twitter.com/aTWTdBoO4w — Impression 🦋 (@MyImpression_) October 22, 2017

While Tatum's take on a unicorn was definitely pretty magical, he could probably pull off just about any look he attempted. Donning a purple unicorn sweatshirt, complete with a rainbow tail and purple sweatpants, Tatum was definitely the best-dressed dad at the school's party (I'm assuming, that is).

And his outfit was definitely a hit online, as well.

Channing tatum dressed up as a unicorn for his daughter why is he such a king pic.twitter.com/yAGLJHvQQt — maayan 8 ♡ (@onlyangelslwt) October 22, 2017

Fans on Twitter were praising the actor and dancer for not caring what anyone else thought about him, and embracing his inner child. And truly, with all the fun to be had in the world, there really isn't time for a man who can't have a little fun with Halloween costumes.

Channing Tatum reached peak Channing Tatum by dressing as a unicorn for his daughters costume party. That’s astonishing and I wanna die. — SaraShea (@SaraSheanxiety) October 22, 2017

Of course, the most astounding part of the whole ordeal is that, even when he's dressed in a purple unicorn outfit, he still looks ridiculously attractive.

Channing Tatum is one of the sexiest men ever (along side Scott Eastwood) even when he dresses in a unicorn outfit😂 Glad they don’t live in Simpson shit would go down then😍😍🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jessie Martinez (@jamarillo12) October 23, 2017

how does Channing Tatum still look so fit even dressed as a unicorn — Thea R (@thearidgley) October 22, 2017

Obviously, Tatum would do just about anything to make his daughter happy, and considering the fact that little Everly isn't exactly her parents biggest fan. Back in August, Tatum appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and revealed that, when he and his wife tried to show their daughter the movie responsible for their entire relationship — and, arguably, their careers — she was not having it.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

When they sat her down to watch Step Up, Everly wasn't very impressed.

We were like, ‘Really cool. It’s got dancing; she’s gonna love it. Within 10 seconds she was like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? Can I have, I don’t know, like, a good one?

Um, excuse me, Everly? Listen, everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but it's practically a fact that Step Up is one of the greatest cinematic masterpieces of our time.

OK, OK, so, she's only 4, and she would probably much prefer to watch something animated, but still. It makes sense that now, Tatum is doing his best to impress his daughter.

I totally forgot I saw Channing Tatum yesterday wearing a unicorn costume at my job, he looked mighty fine — ale 🌻 (@eilla_yllaw) October 22, 2017

Although, to be honest, I'm pretty sure Everly is impressed by her dad already. And how could you not be? Tatum seems to be a pretty great husband, father, and just person in general. After it was reported that numerous women had accused Harvey Weinstein of assault and harassment, Tatum announced that he would be parting ways with The Weinstein Company, halting production on a movie he had in the works.

Seriously, whether he's dancing half-naked, standing up to rape culture, or wearing a unicorn costume, Tatum sure knows how to make hearts melt.