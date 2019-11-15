Charmin's BOGO Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Sale Is Massive — Literally

Raise your hand if you've ever run out of toilet paper at a critical moment? If you’ve ever had to scour your house for a much needed roll of toilet paper or make an emergency run to the store, the Charmin Black Friday deal might be just what you need.

Chairman is offering a buy one, get one deal on their $30 Forever Roll Starter Kit on Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. If you haven’t seen one of their Forever Rolls before, you should know that they are massive. Each roll is a foot across in diameter and weighs in at two pounds. That's 1,700 two-ply sheets of toilet paper (185 square feet if you unrolled the whole thing (so keep it away from mischievous toddlers). The company estimates that one roll will last two users at least a month before needing to be changed — an estimate it backs up with a money back guarantee. Each stater kit comes with three rolls of TP and a special toilet paper holder.

You can also get the XL version of the Forever Roll, which might be a better option if you don’t have a ton of storage space. This kit comes with a holder and two 3-pound rolls. Same price, same amount of paper (5,100 total sheets in either kit). Charmin claims on their site the rolls are septic safe and clog safe (though, see above re: mischievous toddlers). You can also get the rolls in an Ultra Soft texture.

The BOGO deal is also a perfect opportunity to give someone the most practical holiday gift of all time. We all use toilet paper, and the convenience of having a mega-sized roll like the ones you see in offices or public restrooms is definitely alluring. Parents of little kids might especially appreciate it.

If you want to check out the Charmin Forever Roll, it’s only available on Charmin.com on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (excluding the weekend), so put a reminder in your calendar. The BOGO offer also includes free shipping, sweetening the deal even further.