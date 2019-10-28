Cheesecake Factory & DoorDash’s Halloween Week Deal Is So Delicious It's Scary

Calling all cheesecake lovers who appreciate convenience: Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash's Halloween week deal is officially here. And if you're new to this tasty offer, please be advised you can score free cheesecake when ordering from the popular eatery using food delivery service DoorDash. Spoiler alert: The deal is so delicious it's scary.

When you're an adult, Halloween is less about costumes and more about indulgence. Buying bags of your favorite candy for the "trick-or-treaters" and eating all it one sitting? Sure, why not. Gobbling up a smorgasbord of tasty treats at your kid's Halloween class party? Done and done. I could go on, but you get the picture.

All of this being said, I think many parents will be able to appreciate Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash's Halloween week deal, which kicked off on Oct. 28 and runs until Oct. 31. And to participate, all you have to do is order $30 or more worth of food from The Cheesecake Factory via DoorDash, entering promo code “TREATORTREAT” at checkout (some restrictions apply).

Your reward? One complimentary slice of either the REESE’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake ("chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in Original Cheesecake with layers of delicious fudge cake and caramel") or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake ("Hershey's Cheesecake between moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate frosting and chocolate chips"), according to a press release. Your treat will be delivered to you or it can be retrieved via pickup — it's up to you. Yum!

To find out if DoorDash delivers in your area, you can visit The Cheesecake Factory's website for more information. All you have to do is type in your zip code and voila.

Photo Courtesy Of The Cheesecake Factory

Details aside, it sounds like people are pumped for this deal.

"Why is DoorDash tempting me with a free slice of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory?" someone joked on Twitter.

Another person commented: ME: "OK, no excuses, I’m sticking to my diet, no matter what!

DoorDash: Get a free slice of HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar Cheesecake when you order $30+ from The Cheesecake Factory!

ME: God. Damn. It..."

If you can't participate in the deal this time around, rest assured you'll have another opportunity to score free cheesecake again in the future. That's because The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash has partnered up before, giving away free slices back in December 2018 and July 2019.

In honor of July 4, for example, The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash partnered up to give away free slices of the restaurant's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake nationwide with every order above $17.76 (get it?). And in December 2018 for its 40th anniversary, the eatery offered a free piece of cheesecake ordered through DoorDash with no minimum purchase necessary, according to USA TODAY. Not too shabby, if you ask me.

It's not clear when DoorDash and The Cheesecake Factory will team up again for another promo so get on this deal while you still can. Because free cheesecake and Halloween is too good of a combination to miss out on. Happy ordering, folks!