Chef Boyardee is a trusted brand that has been in American pantries for decades. It's convenient, kid-friendly pasta meals are often a go-to for parents with busy schedules. However, if you or your kids happen to be Chef Boyardee fans and have a food allergy, then you'll definitely want to look into this new recall. That's because Chef Boyardee has recalled rice bowls that are actually filled with beef ravioli because of undeclared allergens in the products.

Conagra Brands, Inc. recently recalled approximately 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, CBS News reported. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products may contain milk and wheat, which are not declared on the product label. Although the affected microwavable bowls are labeled as "rice with chicken & vegetables," they actually contain beef ravioli. The problem was discovered because of customer complaints.

"Our top priority is the safety of our products, and we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this might cause," Dan Hare, of Conagra's communications and external relations team, tells Romper by email.

Conagra Brands also owns brands like Birds Eye, Slim Jim, Duncan Hines, Birds Eye, Reddi Wip, Vlasic, Marie Callender's, and Healthy Choice, per USA Today.

So you're probably wondering, "How do I know if the Chef Boyardee bowls in my pantry are affected by this recall?" Instead of going through your pantry and opening up all of your "rice with chicken & vegetables" bowls to see if they mistakenly contain beef ravioli, let's take a closer look at the details.

Here's what to look for, according to the FSIS:

Affected products include 7.5 oz. canned microwavable bowls of “Chef BOYARDEE rice with chicken & vegetables” on the label.

They have a package code of 210090151050045L, and 'BEST BY' date of Jul082020 on the bottom of the bowl.

Recalled products have establishment number "EST. 794" on the bottom of the bowl.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Kentucky, and New York.

The good news is there haven't been any reports of adverse reactions as a result of consuming these products so far, according to NBC New York. (If you're concerned about an injury or an illness, the FSIS advises you to contact a healthcare provider.) If you do happen to find products affected by this recall in your home, you should definitely throw them away ASAP or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers are advised to contact Conagra at 800-921-7404 for further questions.

While we're on the topic of recalls, it's worth noting Pillsbury brand flour was also recently recalled. As CBS News reported, five-pound bags of "Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour" were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. Affected products contain expiration dates of April 19, 2020, or April 20, 2020, and contain the lot numbers 8292 or 8293. Recalled flour was sold through a limited number of retailers — including Publix and Winn-Dixie — according to the USDA. Additionally, consumers were advised not to eat affected products.

Let's help spread the word, so everyone can stay safe!

Editor's note: This post has been updated to include a comment from Conagra Brands, Inc.