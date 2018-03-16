Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska is pregnant with her third child, according to MTV. The reality star posted her announcement on Instagram late Thursday night, captioning the post, "GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!" Her husband, Cole DeBoer, shared the same photo on his account with the caption, "This proud dad is getting a new Bow and it's nailed my heart." The couple wed last October, according to MTV, and their son, Watson Cole, turned 1 year old in January.

Houska also has an 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, from a previous relationship, but according to In Touch, DeBoer is her de facto dad. She has very limited, supervised contact with her biological father, Adam Lind, and earlier this year, at her own request, her last name was legally changed to Lind-DeBoer. The family made no secret about their plans to expand, MTV reported, joking at their wedding about whether they could wait until after the reception to conceive another baby. Aubree is also thrilled, according to Houska. "Aubree did such a great job keeping this a secret and she said at school on Monday she's gonna walk in and start yelling it down the hallways!"

More to come...