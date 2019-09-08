Before viewers eyes, the kids of Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG are growing up. This includes Aubree Houska, the daughter of Chelsea Houska, who was born on Sept. 7, 2009. Yep, the little girl is now 10 years old, and Chelsea Houska's message to Aubree on her milestone birthday might make you a tad emotional. Full disclosure: I definitely teared up a bit.

Once upon a time, Chelsea was struggling to make things work with Aubree's father, Adam Lind, and she was in the midst of finding herself as an adult. Cut to today: Chelsea is married to her supportive husband, Cole DeBoer, and she has partnered with numerous businesses. Oh, and she welcomed two additional kiddos, Watson, 2, and Layne, 1.

Throughout all of these changes, there has been one special person by Chelsea's side — Aubree. And the mama paid tribute to this sweet fact in her 10th birthday message to Aubree, writing: "T E N? 1-0?! How?! My girl. We have been through so much together in the last ten years and you’ve been with me as I’ve grown up right along with you.

She continued, "I LOVE being your mama and thank you for changing my life HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUBREE SKYE."

I don't know about you guys, but this post has me feeling all of the feels. First and foremost, how cute is this picture? Secondly, it's incredible to think back on everything these two have been through in the past 10 years. BFF goals on peak.

Of course, many fans were touched by Houska's heartfelt words.

"Happy birthday! You’re the best mama," one person wrote. "Even though you had her in your teens you’ve always put her first and made the best decisions for her. I’ve always admired that!"

Someone else said: "It even makes me feel old because I, along with millions others, had watched her grown up! Happy Birthday Aubree"

"I have watched your journey since the day she was born," another person commented. "Cheers to you for being YOU and the best mom!"

It's true Aubree is growing up in the blink of an eye. A few weeks ago, for instance, the little lady entered the fourth grade.

"Okay what the heck," Chelsea said about the big moment. "She can stop looking so grown up now. She was OBSESSED with these earrings and wanted to wear lipstick this morning. Where’d my baby go?!"

Aubree also displays her maturity in how she helps out at home, as she's always doing on her little siblings. "Oh my gosh! I honestly think that she makes life so much easier," Chelsea said about her mini-helper, according to E! News. "Having Aubree's help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we're heading out the door so she's been amazing."

It goes without saying Aubree will continue to evolve and grow as a person, leading to more emotional moments for mama Chelsea. But it's clear no matter what life might throw their way, these two will be tight forever.