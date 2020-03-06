The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday that the popular fashion brand Joules has recalled about 12,000 children's pajamas and robes as the clothing failed to meet federal flammability standards in the United States, posing a potential burn hazard to children.

"We have recently become aware that a small number of Joules children’s pajama and robe products do not comply with children’s sleepwear standards in the U.S. and Canada," a spokesperson for the company tells Romper. "In line with requirements, these products are being recalled."

The recalled robes and sleepwear were sold online and in boutiques, and come in at least 44 different colors and styles. Joules said on the company's site that parents should "immediately stop using the recalled garments, take them away from children, and contact us directly for a free return label and full refund."

According to the CPSC, there have been no reports of injury or incidents related to the recalled children's sleepwear.

To identify if your child's robe or PJs are part of this recall, first look for "Joules" printed on the sewn-in neck label. Then, locate the wash care label and find the item number on it. The full list of item numbers that are included in this recall can be found on Joules' website. The CPSC has also photos of the items that are a part of this recall on its website.

These recalled items were sold in boutiques and online from November 2017 to December 2019.

Per the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, garments sold in sizes larger than 9 months must be flame resistant or tight fitting. Flame resistant clothing stops burning when removed from the ignition source and tight fitting clothing does not burn easily if it is ignited, according to the CPSC. The CPSC also requires companies to put a hangtag and permanent label on sleepwear to inform consumers if the garment is not flame resistant.

It's not clear why the recalled garments did not meet federal flammability standards in the United States, and according to the Joules spokesperson "all affected items remain fully compliant with all UK and EU safety regulations."

If you have any further questions or concerns about the recall, Joules has directed customers to email product.recall@joules.com or call 800-583-9559 between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m. EST.