In the midst of a tense and polarizing political climate and what feels like constant news of gun violence, it can be challenging to feel positive and exude kindness. And while one reality TV dad is aware of how difficult it's been lately for many people across the country, former Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines is challenging people to spread kindness.

In an essay published on Magnolia's blog, which is typically penned by his wife Joanna, the father of five shared a few words on how he has been thinking about the meaning of kindness lately, as People reported on Thursday. "It’s been a tough couple of weeks for a lot of people in our country, and I can’t help but wonder, how did we get here?" he began his blog post. "I believe that we are all made in likeness, and because of that, our hearts are naturally drawn toward one another. But the thing about kindness is, it’s a choice."

Gaines went on to say that he believes that the most profound type of kindness it what we express to those we come in contact with throughout the day: everyone from our neighbors to our grocery store clerks. More than anything, Gaines wrote that he believes kindness is "contagious," which is why he and his team created worksheets to help families put that sentiment into action.

In his essay, Gaines urged others to fulfill acts of kindness. And if you don't know where to start, no worries — he's provided free downloadable worksheets that you can print out with lots of ideas that you can use for yourself and with your kids. At the end of his post, you can find four downloadable sheets that are styled as tear-off flyers, so you can actually rip off one "kindness" suggestion. There are different sheets for adults, and one specifically for kids.

On the sheet for adults, the suggestions include: "Ask a stranger how they are doing," and "Make time to call an old friend." The kid's sheet includes options such as "Make a new friend today," or "Write a thank you note to the cafeteria staff at my school," or "Write and send get well cards to children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital."

Gaines also shared a photo on Instagram of one of the flyers up at the offices in Magnolia, emphasizing that printing them out for your own house or workspace could be a great way to inspire and encourage others to act with kindness today.

Fans and followers immediately started praising Gaines for the initiative and sharing the ways they practice and foster kindness in their own lives. "Sounds like the sort of thing we should all get behind," one comment read on his Instagram post. "We do a page from a kindness journal every morning before the kids catch the bus. Thanks for the reminder to be more kind," said another. A number of comments also suggested that Gaines should run for president, though he has not yet responded to this suggestion.

Gaines also noted at the bottom of his blog post that anyone who prints out or uses the sheets should tag them #makeKINDNESSloud, which thus far already has almost 500 posts on Instagram alone.

Ultimately, Chip and Joanna Gaines are pretty inspiring and have raised a lovely family. They've used their fame to remind others how important it is to not only treat others well, but to show our kids how it's done, too. Leave it to Magnolia to find the most aesthetic way to get it done.