Chip Gaines Says He Wants "More Babies" Now That 'Fixer Upper' Is Ending & It's All So Exciting To Think About

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the lovable hosts of your favorite HGTV home renovation show, Fixer Upper, have a lot on their plates right now. Both Chip and Joanna are about to embark on a huge new journey in their lives with their new Target line headed into stores next week and the final season of their hit show starting this month. Since the couple announced that this upcoming season of Fixer Upper would be the last, fans have been very interested in their future plans. But needless to say, it looks like they will have plenty of projects to keep them occupied in the coming months and years, especially since Chip Gaines said he wants "more babies" now that Fixer Upper is ending.

Chip got honest (like, really honest) during an appearance on Houston ABC affiliate, KTRK, on Wednesday morning, according to People. When asked about his future life plans with Fixer Upper leaving television, Gaines could have given a generic answer and talked about his future projects, which there are a lot of (it's Chip and Joanna we're talking about here, come on). But instead, Chip talked about one project that everyone would definitely be excited to know more about: having babies. Chip said, according to People:

We had four babies right before the show started, and then we've had zero babies right when the show started. For me, I'm really excited to go back and try to maybe...try to make some more babies.

Chip and Joanna are parents to four kids between the ages of 12 and 7: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay. And he is right; Fixer Upper premiered four years ago in 2013, making their youngest child 3 years old at the time. In the course of four years and five seasons, a lot of changes have happened, both on screen and in their kids' lives. It would only make sense that they would want to slow down time and spend more of it with a new baby.

But Joanna might need to be convinced about the plan first. Chip told KTRK that Joanna isn't exactly on board with having babies just yet, according to People. "We have different answers," Chip told the news station.

But up until now, Chip and Joanna had very different (and flipped) answers about having a fifth child. People pointed out that in an interview last month, Joanna said that she was ready for more kids and Chip was hesitant. And last year, during an interview with Parade, according to TODAY, Joanna told the magazine that she was more than ready to have another kid. Joanna said at the time:

I'm trying to talk him into having another child. But he's not interested.

It looks like the tables have turned and that is completely OK. The decision to have another kid is a major one that should be made by both parties. But now that Chip has appeared to have finally come around to have more kids, it could mean that one more Gaines baby is in the cards.

After all, Chip and Joanna did cite their family and kids as a big reason for leaving the show. In October, the couple told TODAY that their family was going to be their main focus with the show coming to an end. "So, we wanted to take a step back and focus on the thing that was absolutely the most important thing to us in the world, which is Jo and I's relationship," Chip said, according to E! News.

With all of the time in the world now to focus on their relationship and family, Chip's dream of "more babies" might become a bit more realistic.

