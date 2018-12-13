Waco, Texas may not exactly be everyone's idea of a winter wonderland, but if there's anyone who knows how to decorate themselves into the holiday spirit, it has to be Chip and Joanna Gaines. The two have shared glimpses on social media lately of both their home Christmas trees and the festive decor at their popular Waco retail site, Magnolia Market at the Silos. But it looks like the entire family is feeling the Christmas spirit, according to TODAY, because, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ family movie night honestly looks like a total holiday dream.

Given Joanna's talent for making pretty much any space feel deliciously warm and cozy, it's not all that surprising that her family's farmhouse is already a glorious holiday destination. On Saturday, Gaines shared some photos of their Christmas at the Silos event (complete with one very jolly looking Santa!), but from the looks of it, she and Chip have also spent a lot of time snuggling in at home, too. On Tuesday, Joanna shared a photo on Instagram of Chip and all five of their children cuddled into bed for a family movie night while their Christmas tree gleamed in the corner, and a fire roared. And beyond simply being a sweet family moment, it was also total #holidaygoals.

In the sweet pic, Chip could be seen lying in bed with his kids, Ella, Emmie, Drake, Duke, and baby Crew, and while he did seem to be distracted by his laptop, the kids seemed to be more than enthralled by whatever film they happened to be watching on the screen. As for Crew, the 5-month-old seemed happy as a clam lying with his big sister, and the moment was so sweet I can't at all blame Joanna for wanting to hop out of bed for a second to snap a pic.

As much as they're definitely a hardworking couple, it does seem like Chip and Joanna's bed has been clocking a lot of quality time for the whole family as of late. In November, for example, the mom-of-five shared an Instagram photo of herself snuggling in bed with Crew, and wrote, "Today's been a 'cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats' kinda day, and back in July, she shared an adorable photo of her daughter, Emmie, having a sweet cuddle in mom and dad's bed with her then-newborn brother.

From the looks of it though, the latest pic definitely left her fans longing for their own cozy holiday moment, too. In the comments, one user wrote that Joanna and Chip's setup was her "dream bedroom," while another said, "Christmas tree in the bedroom! Life goals."

One thing the Gaines family may want to reconsider eventually though? Upgrading to a larger bed. While the family does seem to all fit in Joanna and Chip's bed at the moment, the couple hasn't ruled out having more kids, which might make their current set up a bit of a tight squeeze. Though they admitted they hadn't necessarily been planning on adding to their family prior to Crew's arrival, Chip told People in October that he didn't want Crew to end up feeling left out due to the age gap between him and his siblings. He said,

It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school. I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if number six is in the cards!

Either way though, it looks like the family is basking in their holiday glow, and that, even without the snow falling outside, they're still having the best Christmas ever.

After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.