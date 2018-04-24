Chip & Joanna Gaines Hinted At A Few Baby Names, & Fans Have Theories

As dedicated fans of Fixer Upper will tell you, Chip and Joanna Gaines didn't always agree on everything when it came to remodeling homes. And the same goes for their personal lives, too. The HGTV stars are expecting their fifth child, and apparently they are disagreeing about which direction to go when it comes to naming their baby, a boy. That's because Chip and Joanna talked baby names recently, and fans have some theories.

Chip and Joanna announced their baby news on Jan. 2 with an adorably hilarious double-bump photo, People reported. “Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip wrote, alongside a snap of the couple standing belly-to-belly with Joanna rubbing Chip's "bump." News that the HGTV stars were adding to their family came just months after they announced Fixer Upper would be ending, Today reported. (Suddenly, it all made sense!)

The power couple revealed in March that they are expecting a little boy this time around, Country Living reported. Chip enlisted the help of his friend, 8-year-old Gage Spurlock — who has a genetic disorder called osteogenesis imperfecta — to make the sex reveal announcement. In a video clip posted on Twitter, Chip explains to Gage that he and his wife are expecting another baby, and that he needs a "D" name. It seems as if he put two and two together (since the Gaines' other sons' names begin with a "D"), realizing it must be another son.. "A boy?" Gage asks.

"A boy! Is that a secret?" Chip responds. "I don't know—that might not even be allowed on Twitter. You better keep that to yourself, dude!" He continued:

I need a D-name, and so far all I can come up with is Dragon, and [Joanna's] like, 'You are not calling that baby Dragon!'

Yeah, so I think it's safe to say that "Dragon" is definitely out of the running for baby number five. However, it's clear Chip is still pretty committed to finding another "D" name. While making an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Today Show, Chip and Joanna offered some insight into their current naming debate, E! Online reported.

"I want a C name and he wants a D name," Joanna told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, Today reported. "I say he got the boy, so I get to pick the name," (I'd say that sounds fair enough, Joanna). For the record, Chip and Joanna already have two boys and two girls. Both boys' names already start with the letter "D" (Drake and Duke), while both girls' names start with the letter "E" (Ella Rose and Emmie Kay). "She wants to change the pace," Chip added:

We’ve got two boys and two girls, and of course, Jo and I. This is really upsetting the balance of power. The boys might be able to outvote from here 'till kingdom come.

Fans of Chip and Joanna certainly have some interesting suggestions for baby number five — and they haven't been shy about sharing them on Twitter. Shiplap and Chiplap are among my personal favs.

People recently offered up a Twitter poll with four "D" names to try to help the Gaineses out. Out of the four names provided — Dane, Donovan, Deacon, and Dragon — it was Deacon that won by a landslide with 47 percent of the vote.

As someone who has named three children so far, I can definitely relate to Chip and Joanna's struggle. (Although I'd imagine it has to be even tougher by the time you get to five kids!) All I know is the process is different for everyone. Some people, like the Gainses and my own parents, prefer to follow some sort of letter theme. Others opt for family names, names with special meanings, or just names they've always liked. Whether you've had the perfect name picked out since childhood, or you wait until meeting your little one face-to-face, the deed ends up getting done one way or another.

Not that I have any say or sway, but I agree that Deacon is a nice "D" name Dylan is a good one, too. And if Joanna is set on an "R" name, I've always been partial to Ryan. (Side note: How perfect would the name Magnolia be if they were having a baby girl?) Chip and Joanna still have a few more months to battle it out before their baby's due date, though. I guess we'll just have to wait and see who the "winner" is in July!

