Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal The Real Reason Why They're Ending 'Fixer Upper' & Now You'll Understand

The time before Chip and Joanna Gaines entered everyone's life was a dark time. Before the power couple made their television debut on HGTV, flipping homes didn't seem so stylish, and shiplap was something that had not yet taken over the world. Needless to say, since their debut on Fixer Upper in 2013, the couple has changed lives. But a few weeks ago, they announced they were leaving their show. While the news is so sad, they are leaving for a pretty good reason. In an interview with People, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed the real reason why they're ending Fixer Upper and it might make people regret everything they've said about the show ending.

At the end of September, the couple took to their blog, according to People to make the big announcement: the couple would be calling it quits with their show on HGTV after five seasons. During their announcement, Chip and Joanna were very vague, citing their decision as "the right choice" for them.

But now, just a few weeks later, Chip and Joanna are letting fans know exactly why ending the beloved show was the right decision — because, according to People, it has gotten in the way of living their personal lives and spending time with their children (they have four kids, all under the age of 12). Because just when you thought you could be mad at them, they do this.

Chip and Joanna told People that they felt like now would be the "right time to catch our breath for a bit" rather than later — and who could blame them? Not only do they star on the TV show 11 months out of the year, according to People, but they also own their own store in Waco, Texas, the Magnolia Market, have their own magazine, The Magnolia Journal, and their own line coming out in Target stores. Not to mention, they have to transport their kids around, run errands, cook meals for everyone, and, yes, sleep. Basically, they have to do everything that normal people do, on top of running a few hugely successful businesses.

Chip and Joanna told People that their children were even tired of their parents' busy production schedule. Chip told the magazine, "They would ask, 'Mom and Dad, do you guys have to film again? When is this going to be over?'" Joanna added:

The kids were so young when we started. Fast forward to today and our oldest is almost a teenager — they're all growing up so quickly.

Chip and Joanna will definitely make use of their time off. As the pair told People, they hope to spend more time with their family, their businesses, and letting their amazing life "soak in." "Regardless of what the future holds, we are hopeful for what God has for us and our family in this next season," Joanna told the publication.

Thank goodness Chip and Joanna are finally putting all of the rumors to rest, because there were a lot of them out there. There was one rumor that stated that Fixer Upper was ending due to "security issues," according to Us Weekly and that fans were taking photos outside of the couple's home (scary). Others assumed that Chip and Joanna were leaving their show for a "bigger deal" with another network, according to Page Six. But their representative quickly shut the rumors down to Entertainment Tonight, stating that the couple wanted to "rest and refresh."

It is admirable that Chip and Joanna would leave their TV show, just to be able to spend with their family. And this is a common problem — according to the Pew Research Center, 36 percent of parents believe they spend too little time with their family. Although it is devastating to see Fixer Upper leave HGTV, fans can be assured that Chip and Joanna are taking some much needed time for themselves and their family, which they undeniably deserve.

