Congratulations are in order! Less than a year after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to People. While neither has yet to confirm the reports and Romper's requests for comment from their reps were not immediately returned, multiple outlets have stated that there is an addition to the family on the way. What's more, in recent months, the two have been open about their desire to start a family and it sounds like their wish is coming true.

After roughly a year of dating, Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in June 2019. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," Pratt said in an Instagram post about the ceremony. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Since then, both of them have expressed their desire to grow their family together. For instance, Pratt praised Schwarzenegger in February while appearing on E!'s In The Room. "She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits," he said. While this child will be the first to make Schwarzenegger a mother, Pratt shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine's father, told Extra! in February that while he wasn't in a hurry to become a grandfather, he knew "it’s going to happen eventually," saying, "it’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that." What's more, an unnamed source who claimed to be close to the couple told E! News that the happy couple was looking to have children soon. "Katherine and Chris have been very open about wanting kids soon," the source said. "She’s expressed she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready to start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage."

While neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger has yet to comment on the reported news, the couple has been quick to express their love and gratitude for one another on social media, so it seems likely that a heartfelt announcement could follow in due time.