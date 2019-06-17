Chris Pratt isn't a new dad, but this Father's Day was different than any he's previously celebrated. The Guardians of the Galaxy star celebrated the special holiday just about a week after he and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot, and the newlyweds marked the occasion in the most adorable way. Pratt's Father's Day message from Schwarzenegger posted on Sunday night was so sweet, you'll hardly be able to handle it. Clearly the couple is having no trouble adjusting to married life, or family life.

Schwarzenegger posted a photo of her new husband and his son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, chopping wood together on Instagram. Pratt can be seen watching carefully as his young son attempts to chop away at a large tree stump. She praised her beau for being a "wonderful husband" and doting father. Schwarzenegger also wrote that it's one of many things about Pratt made her fall in love with him.

"Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you," she captioned the precious Instagram post.

This heartwarming Father's Day post actually marks the first time Schwarzenegger has posted a photo of Pratt's son on her social media account. Clearly it's not the first time they've bonded since she and the action film star got together, but she hasn't been very public about their relationship.

And it may not be long before Pratt and Schwarzengger give Jack a few siblings. A source told People that although they only just tied the knot, they're already looking forward to welcoming children together. "She can't believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris," the insider told People of their relationship. "He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt more loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can't wait to expand their family as soon as possible."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt haven't said how many kids they'd like to have, but sources have said they're planning on a whole brood. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Pratt is a big fan of kids, and Schwarzenegger grew up in a big family. As such, it's only natural that a lot of kids are likely in the future for these two lovebirds. In fact, Pratt previously told the outlet he saw "lots of kids" and "less time spent working" in his future.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt haven't been together as a married couple long, but the relationship they've built in a short amount of time is truly sweet. And it's clear Jack and his stepmother have a sweet bond, and fans are already looking forward to seeing how she and Pratt will incorporate Jack and future children into their lives. And if there's one thing's for sure — this couple are going to be absolutely beautiful babies together.