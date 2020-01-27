It seems there will be a guest star in the audience at the 2020 Grammys. Accompanying Chrissy Teigen is a small zit hitching a ride on her chin, as she announced in an Instagram video seven hours prior to the awards ceremony, inducing every fan who ever dabbed peroxide on their face on their wedding day while asking "whyyy?" to bow their heads in solidarity. (I mean it was Chrissy Teigen, she still looked great.)

Teigen was riding in the car with husband John Legend, a performer at the 2020 Grammy Awards, with her hair up in a towel — an otherwise flawless performance of "bathleisure." After zooming the front-facing camera in on her chin, Teigen remarked, "Still," alluding to the never-ending quest for skincare nirvana. In the back, a child screamed "Daddy!," in an admission of guilt for messing with the hormone balance.

Despite the unwanted hitchhiker, Teigen was keeping it real as always. Fans and followers were also treated to a bit of the famous family's soundtrack. "We're listening to the Save the Last Dance song," Teigen said in the video, as "You Can Do It," by Ice Cube played in the background. Does it get any cooler than those four rocking out on a daily basis? I think not.

After a fun bit of family preparation, Teigen and Legend arrived at the Grammys in style. Legend, who will be performing at the ceremony, arrived in time for the red carpet walk with his wife wearing a grey suit. She was dressed in a floor-length orange gown with a high slit.

The two mostly kept to themselves as they walked the red carpet, but took some time to show each other some love and pose happily before continuing on their way. From the look of the pre-show photos, that zit didn't slow Teigen down one little bit.