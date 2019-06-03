If you've ever cared for a toddler before, then you're probably well aware of how impossible it can be to reason with them. No, you may not jump on the couch. Sorry, you can't have a cookie 20 minutes before we eat dinner. Nope, I said you could have a single piece of candy — not a fistful. Much of the time, these sorts of reminders end with a tantrum. Because toddlers despise the word, "no." Which is why Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna negotiating a candy deal is so adorably impressive.

In case you need a refresher, Teigen and her husband John Legend have two children — Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. So they're definitely in the thick of it when it comes to dealing with young children who have thoughts, opinions, and big feelings. On Monday, June 3, Teigen took to Instagram with a pair of videos that will leaving you LOLing and going, "awww," all at the same time. "Candy court is in session," she wrote in the caption, according to People.

"I now call to order the meeting of the candy," Teigen declares in the video. "First off, Luna, I'd like you to speak. Tell me about why you deserve the candy."

And you can bet Luna comes up basically with the best answer ever. "I want the candy because I want it and I like it," she explains.

The following exchange is just too adorable not to include in its entirety.

Teigen: "Give me a really good reason as to why you need the candy."

Luna: "Uh, I like it."

Teigen: "What are you going to do if I give you the candy?"

Luna: "Uh, eat it." (LOL.)

Teigen: No, I mean are you going to be good? Are you not going to scream during your sleep?

Luna: "Yeah."

Teigen: "Do you promise?"

Luna: "Yeah. I promise I won't scream."

In her second Instagram video, Teigen shared, "We have reached a settlement." (To which Legend commented, "I'm amazed," according to E! Online.) At the beginning of the clip, the judge/mama proclaims, "Okay how about we go into negotiations now. How many pieces of candy? I say one. What do you say?"

To that, Luna answers, "Three."

Ah, but Teigen isn't going to let her get off that easily. "All right. What about ... one?" she replies.

"No, I want three," Luna insists.

"What about ... two?" Chrissy bends.

"Yes," Luna smartly agrees.

*Clapping and cheering ensues*

Judging by the comments, it seems that Teigen's Instagram followers thought her candy court video was a riot. One person wrote, "This is real life with a toddler 😆😆🤣."

Another Instagram user commented, "I love this type of communication with children! Well done! ❤️😍."

Yet another follower declared, "She deserves a whole bag! 😭😭😭😭 So adorable!!!"

Another person agreed, writing, "Taking this cute child to court? I object! Give her everything!"

One Instagram user expressed my thoughts exactly, writing, "Omg yes! I just cheered when she said 2!!! Lol What’s going on in my life? How did this happen that the candy negotiations was the highlight of my morning?!"

Of course candy court is probably good practice for Teigen's upcoming show on Quibi called Chrissy's Court. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen will be a judge over small (but actual!) small claims cases. And get this, her rulings will be final and binding. What's more is her mom, Vilailuck "Pepper Thai" Teigen will be serving as the bailiff. (Basically, I have got to see this.)

As a parent, it can be tempting to meet toddler tantrums with big feelings of your own. But maybe we should try what Chrissy Teigen and John Legend did with Luna instead? Hey, if it could potentially prevent a full-out meltdown, I'm all in. And if nothing else, it makes parenting a heck of a lot more entertaining.