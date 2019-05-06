Most of us probably know someone who has experienced postpartum depression, even if we're not aware that they did. The thing about PPD is you can think you know all about the signs and symptoms— until you actually experience it for yourself. Because it's not necessarily crying 24/7, or having thoughts about harming your baby; the reality can actually be much different than you might expect. And as it turns out, Chrissy Teigen didn't know she had PPD until her friends stepped in.

Teigen welcomed her first child with husband John Legend in April 2016, according to E! Online. And although the supermodel and cookbook author was in love with her baby girl, Luna, she went through what she thought was just the "baby blues." In reality, it was something much more serious.

“Since it happened with Luna, so it happened with my first one, I just didn’t know that there was any other way to feel,” Teigen told Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, according to People. “I thought it was very natural to be in this low, low point. And I just assumed that was motherhood and there was no other way around it, and you just kind of went through it.”

Teigen continued:

It wasn’t just being tired, it was being really, really sad and hard on yourself and really down on yourself. It wasn’t just the blues. A lot of us just think it’s the baby blues, and you’re going through so many things you’re like, ‘Of course I’m tired!’ But no.

It wasn't until friends and family spoke up that Teigen realized what she was going through wasn't normal at all. “People around me started stepping up and telling me that they saw distinct changes in my personality. I think that was really helpful to me,” she told Today. It was the support of her husband, parents, and friends that helped her through the road to recovery. “I just had such a good group of people that were around,” Teigen added. “People were really watchful of me, and I had really changed.”

This isn't the first time Teigen has opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression and anxiety. In an essay she wrote for Glamour in 2017, the mom of two discussed the extent to which PPD affected her after Luna was born.

When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know—I had every shade closed. Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.

In case you were wondering, it seems that Teigein has had a completely different experience after her second child, Miles, was born in May 2018. "Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he's 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!" she tweeted in March. "The thinnest I've ever been was right after Luna. Postpartum depression. I'LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!"

Postpartum depression affects one in nine women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) That's why it's so important for not only pregnant women/new moms to know what to look for — but for friends and family to be aware of the signs and symptoms as well. And to speak up if they noticed something is "off" about a new mom. Because as in Chrissy Teigen's case, saying something could be the reason they're finally able to reach out for help.