As families across the nation are cooped up at home, parents have been forced to come up with creative, sometimes elaborate, ways to entertain their children. For example, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen held a wedding for Luna's stuffed animals and went all out. There was a homemade cake, a reception, they live-streamed the whole shebang, and it's every bit as amazing as you might imagine.

On Sunday morning, the cookbook author shared on her Instagram Story that a wedding between Nosh the stuffed bunny and Chloe the stuffed lamb was set for 10 a.m. "The bride and groom have requested fudge brownie cakes. Also, that's all we have," she explained in a video of herself mixing together the soon-to-be newlyweds' cake.

Later on, Teigen shared that the nuptials had to be postponed because someone was having cold feet. "We're running a little bit behind on the wedding. Um, the bride is freaking out. It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time," she said. "Maybe 10:30... not maybe, 10:30. It'll be at 10:30. I'm going to try to get her out there. But right now, she's not in a good place."

Legend was then recorded creating an aisle made from stones out on their deck. "They need to be closer together, I can't even tell it's an aisle," Teigen coached her husband. "You're all invited to Instagram Live to watch this wonderful romance come to its natural progression," Teigen said.

The nuptials took place outside on the deck of Teigen and Legend's home on a gorgeous, sunny Sunday. "I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I've found is that they're everlasting," she said ahead of the highly-anticipated ceremony as guests were still "trickling in."

After Teigen's mother spread flower pedals along the aisle, the wedding march played as 3-year-old Luna helped Nosh the rabbit and Chloe the lamb down the aisle together. Teigen, meanwhile, served as the officiant.

"Who dare gives this lamb and sheep away," Teigen began, before quickly correcting herself, "or rabbit."

"I do," Luna replied as she held the bride and groom in her hands.

"Twenty-six weeks ago began an incredible relationship. It was unexpected at first, as there were many different animals in the house. But who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well?" Teigen said to the crowd. "They've loved each other since the first second they laid eyes on each other — and they've never spent a night apart. They've had the support of their family and loved ones since day one, and we cherish that they have between each other."

Teigen then introduced a special guest to perform the couple's favorite song, as requested by them. Legend — who was wearing a robe, I might add — proceeded to sing, "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself." (The original song is sung by Selena Gomez.)

Nosh and Chloe even each had the opportunity to participate in a time-honored tradition: They each poured sand into a glass jar "to merge their lives together" symbolically. Finally came the moment everyone had been waiting for. Teigen and Nash sealed the deal by kissing — and with that smooch, the Instagram Live video ended.

Unfortunately, the reception was forced to be postponed, thanks to nap time. But that's OK — because it was definitely worth the wait.

Later, Teigen returned to her Instagram Story to post clips of the wedding cake cutting and subsequent feeding of cake to each other by the bride and groom.

In an unexpected twist to it all, Teigen decided to cook lamb shanks of all things for the reception dinner.

As eccentric as it was, you have to admit: The whole lamb-rabbit wedding was a welcome distraction that provided some much-needed laughter right now.