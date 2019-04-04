Just when you thought this celebrity couple couldn't get any cooler, John Legend and Chrissy debuted their new tattoos on Thursday, effectively cementing their status as the baddest parents in Hollywood. As for the meaning behind their new ink? The tats pay homage to the gorgeous family they've created together.

Almost one year ago, baby Miles joined the Teigen-Legend family, giving his big sis, Luna, her first sibling. To commemorate this special occasion and the growth of their little unit in recent years, Legend and Teigen decided to get heartwarming tattoos on their arms.

John's reads, "Chrissy, Luna, Miles," while Chrissy's says, "John, Luna, Miles," according to their tattoo artist's Instagram account.

Teigen also got a tiny heart on her finger because why not, right?

The best part about this whole thing (besides the tattoos, which are written in the most gorgeous script) is how Teigen revealed the news.

"Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," she joked in an Instagram post Thursday.

LOL at "other tattoo families." Teigen needs her own comedy show, pronto.

Given the sweet meaning behind the tattoos, it's really no surprise fans love the ink.

"Ugh, love this so much," one person wrote.

Another fan penned: "Something like this with the kids names is what I want! Subtle and beautiful."

"Great!!! We are a tattoo family so glad we can be bffs," a commenter quipped.

Some celebrities also chimed in, with fellow mom Brooklyn Decker writing: "We were just talking about getting tats we aren’t copying I swear or are we."

Vanessa Carlton hilariously said, "What about the dogs!!!!!!!!"

Yes, good point Carlton. What about THE DOGS.

After the tattoo reveal started to pick up steam, Teigen and Legend made a mock TV ad poking fun at their new life as people with tattoos. After introducing themselves, the couple shouted, "and you're watching, Legends of Ink!"

Teigen then says, "We love getting tatted," before Legend adds, "We're a burgeoning tattoo family."

Bravo network, I think this is the perfect series to add to your lineup. Do your magic, Andy Cohen.

In all seriousness, it's incredibly sweet that Teigen and Legend are honoring their family in this unique way. And If you're wondering whether Teigen and Legend will add to their tats anytime soon (aka a new baby), it's possible.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it," Teigen told People. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Never say never, right? Now that the parents are apart of a "burgeoning tattoo family," adding an extra piece of ink should be no problem. Congrats on the tattoos, guys.