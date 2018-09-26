Infertility isn't always easy to talk about. But, as more couples and celebrities open up about their own trying and tough experiences with it, the conversation is steadily becoming more normalized. For instance, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed her children, Luna and Miles, once shared a "little petri dish together" many years ago, even though they are years apart in age. While her revelation may seem small and on-brand for the mom of two, it's her tone and openness that provides just one more step towards normalizing the conversation surrounding infertility treatments.

Teigen and husband John Legend have two children together: their daughter, Luna, who was born on April 14, 2016 and their son, Miles, who was born earlier this year on May 16. Besides being utterly adorable, what's notable about the couple's children is that both were conceived through in vitro fertilization, something Teigen has been open about on many occasions.

As you might recall, Teigen is famously known for saying what she thinks without putting much of a filter on anything. And that attitude certainly helps to make even serious topics like IVF easier to discuss.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF, is primarily done for women with infertility caused by damaged or blocked fallopian tubes, severe endometriosis, or other unexplained issues, as outlined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Essentially, IVF is where the eggs and sperm are combined outside of the body in a laboratory, as explained by WebMD.

It all sounds very medical and perhaps even a little daunting, but in a recent interview, Teigen jokingly opened up to People about her own experience conceiving with her little ones via IVF, saying:

Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna. They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.

This isn't the first time Teigen has opened up about her experiences with IVF. For example, in 2016, Teigen shared her journey with SELF and said, "The big question was why wasn't this working for us when I was young and he was healthy. I thought, 'People get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?'"

Preparing for IVF can be really complicated. As noted by WebMD, it does involve regular doctors appointments, hormone treatments, and more, and Teigen has also shed light on how it can take a toll on you emotionally as well. "Emotionally, it could be really hard," Teigen told SELF. "When you have these high-highs and low-lows, and you're, like, cuckoo pants."

For some couples, IVF doesn't always work on the first try. And in a Cut interview, Teigen revealed that the treatment took more than one try for her and Legend, too, saying:

Ours didn’t work the first time, and it was devastating. You realize that a lot of it is luck, and you can’t blame things on yourself. It’s so easy to try to figure out what you might have done “wrong” and do the opposite the next time. The first round I did of IVF, when it didn’t work, I remember thinking, Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why. You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself. I think hearing stories is just really important. You realize there’s no right way to do it, or right way to react.

Unfortunately, vulnerability on the internet can be a tricky thing. For any mothers, or anyone on the internet in general, mom-shamers are infamous. They come around to, essentially, judge things that aren't their business. For instance, Teigen has had to defend herself against trolls who shamed her for using IVF, as reported by Scary Mommy.

In a now deleted tweet, according to Scary Mommy, one troll asked Teigen, "Why would you use an embryo? Could you not conceive naturally?" Teigen fired back with, "Oh wow I didn't know you could do that. Would have saved me a ton of money."

Despite the inevitable trolls, Teigen's openness and honest, yet light-hearted attitude about something as taxing as IVF and her journey with it is so refreshing to hear. And with this latest tidbit, it's so fun to think about the conversations Miles and Luna might have in the future... C'mon, how many other siblings can say they once shared a petri dish?