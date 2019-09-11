Chrissy Teigen Reveals Trump Tweeting About Her "Was A Weird Feeling"

Not everyone can say they've had a Twitter beef with the President of the United States, but Chrissy Teigen certainly can. The TV host, model, and mom of two was recently "called out" by President Donald Trump in a rant on Twitter. And in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Chrissy Teigen opened up about Trump's tweet about her and her husband, proving that sticks and stones may break bones, but words can sometimes hurt a little too.

Earlier this week, Trump took to Twitter to do a little late night venting session after watching an MSNBC special about criminal justice reform. During the special, musician and Teigen's husband, John Legend was interviewed on this subject, according to the BBC. But it seems that Trump didn't think the special gave him enough credit, and took to Twitter to complain, as he often does, dragging Legend as well as Teigen. In the tweets, Trump called Legend a "boring musician" and referred to Teigen not by name but as his "foul mouthed wife." If he was looking for a reaction, he certainly got one. In response, Teigen tweeted, "lol what a p**** a** b****. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president."

Teigen stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to explain how she found out about these intense tweets. "I just got all these phone alerts," she told DeGeneres. "My heart stopped."

Teigen explained to DeGeneres that she had no idea her husband was appearing in the special and she wasn't even mentioned in it. Yet, the president still called her out in his tweets — which Teigen said are kind of true. "He went and called John a 'boring musician' and his 'filthy mouthed wife' which, two of those things are true," she said. "John is boring and I do have a filthy mouth."

This isn't the first time Trump has found himself at an odds with Teigen on Twitter. In July 2017, the president blocked her on Twitter after she tweeted at him that "no one likes" him, according to Refinery29. "After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'no one likes you' was the last straw," Teigen tweeted at the time.

Despite knowing Trump might not be her biggest fan, Teigen told DeGeneres that she was still surprised to know that he was calling her out. "It was a weird feeling," she said. "I was really angry, I think my eyes welled up with water at the shock of it that, 'I can't believe this really happens right now.'"

She tweeted later that night that she had more important things to worry about, like prepping her 3-year-old daughter, Luna, for her first day of school. "Luna, remember the night before your favorite day of school?," Teigen wrote in a tweet. "When mommy was making your sign and the p**** a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day."

But Teigen didn't let the tweets get her down for too long. "He just goes on these rants about something and you don't think it's going to be about you," she told DeGeneres. "But you realize why you love Twitter and you love your friends...and then you laugh about it."

Of course, she has every right to be upset about Trump's tweets and the fact that the POTUS used his very public, official platform to try and lodge an insult at her. But it's Teigen's thick skin and incredible sense of humor that make her loved by so many people.