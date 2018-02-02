In case you didn't know, Chrissy Teigen is a close family friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family. The model, cookbook author, star of Lip Sync Battle was even invited to Kim Kardashian West’s cherry blossom-themed baby shower when she was expecting her third child, Chi. But when it comes to other pregnancies in the superstar reality TV show family, Teigen is keeping mum. She appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Teigen was asked if Kylie Jenner is pregnant. She was willing to talk about her friend Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy, but when it came to Kylie, she was well... a little more awkward.

Teigen was specifically asked, according to People, "How long have you known about Khloé’s pregnancy and have you seen Kylie Jenner’s bump?” She replied that she'd known about Khloé for awhile, partly thanks to the aforementioned baby shower. But as for Kylie's rumored bump, she said:

And I won’t say anything about Kylie.

But she definitely seemed a little wary as she answered, because clearly, if she knows anything, Teigen can't give away one of the biggest possible secrets in Hollywood right now. Host Cohen seemed a little exasperated with that response, and said, according to E! News, "Boy you all have just locked under secrecy. But if it's so obvious and no one's saying anything then it's obvious."

For those of you who might not be aware — despite the fact that no matter where you turn, it seems impossible not to hear or read something about the Kardashians — for awhile there, rumor had it that three of the KarJenner sisters were pregnant. Kim eventually officially announced that she and her husband, Kanye West, were expecting a baby with the help of a surrogate, and they welcomed baby Chicago less than a month ago. And after months of rumors, Khloé also revealed her pregnancy, in a very personal post on Instagram.

But Kylie is still a mystery. TMZ reported way back in September 2017 that Kylie was pregnant and expecting a daughter with her boyfriend Travis Scott. But she has yet to actually confirm the pregnancy, so any news of her possibly expecting a baby is really just gossip for now. Romper's request for comment from Kylie Jenner's rep regarding the reports has not yet been returned.

So whenever someone who knows members of the Kardashian and Jenner camp is put on the spot about Kylie's supposed pregnancy, things can get pretty awkward. Obviously, if Kylie is pregnant and hasn't shared that news yet, she's probably not going to want a random friend, no matter how close to the family she may be, appearing on a late night talk show to spill the beans for her.

But some fans think that Teigen's lack of a real answer may have been an answer in a roundabout way. Like Cohen said, the fact that no one is confirming anything makes it seem obvious. Comments on the YouTube video of Teigen's response on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen included everything from, "he's right it is obvious﻿," to "She literally confirmed that Kylie is pregnant by saying “I know” and with a subtle shoulder shrug 😂﻿."

That last comment is probably in response to Cohen going on about how obvious the whole thing is, and Teigen saying "I know" and squirming around in her seat a little, but she really didn't say anything more than that. What was she supposed to do in that situation, be absolutely silent? Because clearly, that wouldn't have raised eyebrows just as much as the reply she did give. Sure.

The fact is, if Kylie is actually pregnant, she'll let fans, and the media, and the world at large know exactly when she wants everyone to know. And despite whether or not you're a fan, I think most of us can agree it's actually pretty respectful of the people in her life to try to let her have that.

It should always be up to the mother or parents involved to reveal their baby news exactly as they see fit. Kylie deserves that same respect and privacy, even if she's a reality TV show figure who is usually much more public about her life.

