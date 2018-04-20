Chrissy Teigen's Best Pregnancy Looks That Confirm She Is The Queen Of Maternity Style
There are about a million things Chrissy Teigen is good at — cracking us up with her tweets, being the most relatable celeb mom ever, adding a much-needed dose of hilarity to award shows — but one of her most remarkable talents is definitely her ability to make pregnancy look good. Actually, scratch that — the soon-to-be mom-of-two makes pregnancy look downright amazing, and if you've ever struggled to look even close to stylish while expecting, you know that's a major accomplishment! So let's narrow down some of Chrissy Teigen's most memorable maternity looks.
Honestly, Chrissy could probably leave the house in a burlap sack and somehow manage to look red carpet-ready, but her maternity wardrobe is basically flawless — and now that she's expecting Baby #2, she's got this preggers fashion thing down to a science. Chrissy clearly knows what works for her and how to make the most of her gorgeous curves: wrap dresses, bright colors, plunging necklines, and lots of sparkle. And of course, when in doubt, add a trench coat, and you're good to go!
Whether you're just a huge Chrissy fan or a mom-to-be who's been wearing the same pair of maternity jeans for a month and needs a little inspiration, these stand-out ensembles are a must-see!
1In The Trenches
Luna hammed it up for the camera as Chrissy carried her through the streets of Manhattan this February wearing sunglasses, a black beret, beige suede boots, and a fabulous olive green trench coat by GRLFRND, as The Daily Mail reported.
2White Hot
Chrissy was on fire at the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, where she walked the red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier gown, according to InStyle.
3Laid Back
Chrissy looked super comfy in this Instagram post from April, captioned "movie night" (in her home theatre, of course). It's not clear where she got that amazing kimono, but it's gorgeous!
4Orange You Glad?
Chrissy was a ray of sunshine in an orange robe-style top with a geometric print at the Create & Cultivate conference in February, where she spoke about her struggle with postpartum depression, reported People.
5All That Glitters
Chrissy was a shining star in this gorgeous silver Yanina Couture gown at the 2018 Grammys, as Popsugar reported.
6Lady In Red
Chrissy made an unforgettable appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January, where she wore HANEY's Felicia slip dress (according to Hollywood Life).
7Romance & Ruffles
Chrissy looked like a straight-up fairy tale princess at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in this off-the-shoulder dress from designer Jonathan Simkhai, as InStyle reported.
8Stoop Style
Chrissy stepped it up (get it?) in this pic posted to her Instagram. Want that lewk for yourself? She's wearing a Celine jacket, a Lack Of Color hat, and Yves Saint Laurent boots, said The Daily Mail.
9Pretty In A Poncho
How magical is Chrissy? She can even make a poncho look sleek, as she proved at the Sundance Film Festival this year when she paired one with black leather pants.
10Dynamic Duo
Honestly, it's hard to decide who has the better coat in this pic from Chrissy's Instagram post of a Manhattan mother-daughter stroll!
11Taking The Plunge
Nobody can rock a plunging neckline quite like Chrissy, so it's no wonder she chose this Redemption wrap dress for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles, as Harper's Bazaar reported.
12Making A Splash
Finding a great maternity swimsuit isn't easy... unless you're Chrissy Teigen, apparently. (Wonder what she whipped up with that pineapple and beef?)
13Wispy Woman
Chrissy was a work of art herself at The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration in Santa Monica, where she wore a Pamela Roland gown, Hueb earrings, and rings by Le Vian Jewelry (according to Harper's Bazaar).
14Aloha Mama
It's not apparent where Chrissy was headed in this Instagram pic from Hawaii, but that floor length plum gown no doubt turned quite a few heads.
15Pink Lady
Chrissy had that preggers glow in full effect at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles in a pink velvet wrap dress.
16Crimson Cape
Chrissy wished Ellen Degeneres a happy birthday at the talk show host's birthday bash, where she posed in a red cape dress by Stella McCartney, the Daily Mail reported.
17Sexy Sides
Chrissy chose an appropriately sexy black lace-up dress by Balmain for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim BBQ in Miami when she was pregnant with Luna in 2016, according to Us Weekly.
18All Sewn Up
It's not easy squeezing into a gown when you're pregnant, which is why Chrissy was literally sewn into her 2016 Oscars gown from Marchesa, according to People!
19Lovely In Layers
At a signing for her cookbook Cravings, Chrissy accentuated her bump in a nude bodycon dress with a pink satin jacket by House of CB, said The Daily Mail.
