There are about a million things Chrissy Teigen is good at — cracking us up with her tweets, being the most relatable celeb mom ever, adding a much-needed dose of hilarity to award shows — but one of her most remarkable talents is definitely her ability to make pregnancy look good. Actually, scratch that — the soon-to-be mom-of-two makes pregnancy look downright amazing, and if you've ever struggled to look even close to stylish while expecting, you know that's a major accomplishment! So let's narrow down some of Chrissy Teigen's most memorable maternity looks.

Honestly, Chrissy could probably leave the house in a burlap sack and somehow manage to look red carpet-ready, but her maternity wardrobe is basically flawless — and now that she's expecting Baby #2, she's got this preggers fashion thing down to a science. Chrissy clearly knows what works for her and how to make the most of her gorgeous curves: wrap dresses, bright colors, plunging necklines, and lots of sparkle. And of course, when in doubt, add a trench coat, and you're good to go!

Whether you're just a huge Chrissy fan or a mom-to-be who's been wearing the same pair of maternity jeans for a month and needs a little inspiration, these stand-out ensembles are a must-see!

1 In The Trenches chrissyteigen on Instagram Luna hammed it up for the camera as Chrissy carried her through the streets of Manhattan this February wearing sunglasses, a black beret, beige suede boots, and a fabulous olive green trench coat by GRLFRND, as The Daily Mail reported.

2 White Hot Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy was on fire at the The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, where she walked the red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier gown, according to InStyle.

3 Laid Back chrissyteigen on Instagram Chrissy looked super comfy in this Instagram post from April, captioned "movie night" (in her home theatre, of course). It's not clear where she got that amazing kimono, but it's gorgeous!

4 Orange You Glad? Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy was a ray of sunshine in an orange robe-style top with a geometric print at the Create & Cultivate conference in February, where she spoke about her struggle with postpartum depression, reported People.

5 All That Glitters Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy was a shining star in this gorgeous silver Yanina Couture gown at the 2018 Grammys, as Popsugar reported.

6 Lady In Red chrissyteigen on Instagram Chrissy made an unforgettable appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in January, where she wore HANEY's Felicia slip dress (according to Hollywood Life).

7 Romance & Ruffles Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy looked like a straight-up fairy tale princess at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in this off-the-shoulder dress from designer Jonathan Simkhai, as InStyle reported.

8 Stoop Style chrissyteigen on Instagram Chrissy stepped it up (get it?) in this pic posted to her Instagram. Want that lewk for yourself? She's wearing a Celine jacket, a Lack Of Color hat, and Yves Saint Laurent boots, said The Daily Mail.

9 Pretty In A Poncho Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images How magical is Chrissy? She can even make a poncho look sleek, as she proved at the Sundance Film Festival this year when she paired one with black leather pants.

10 Dynamic Duo chrissyteigen on Instagram Honestly, it's hard to decide who has the better coat in this pic from Chrissy's Instagram post of a Manhattan mother-daughter stroll!

11 Taking The Plunge Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nobody can rock a plunging neckline quite like Chrissy, so it's no wonder she chose this Redemption wrap dress for Lip Sync Battle LIVE: A Michael Jackson Celebration in Los Angeles, as Harper's Bazaar reported.

12 Making A Splash chrissyteigen on Instagram Finding a great maternity swimsuit isn't easy... unless you're Chrissy Teigen, apparently. (Wonder what she whipped up with that pineapple and beef?)

13 Wispy Woman Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy was a work of art herself at The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Celebration in Santa Monica, where she wore a Pamela Roland gown, Hueb earrings, and rings by Le Vian Jewelry (according to Harper's Bazaar).

14 Aloha Mama chrissyteigen on Instagram It's not apparent where Chrissy was headed in this Instagram pic from Hawaii, but that floor length plum gown no doubt turned quite a few heads.

15 Pink Lady Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy had that preggers glow in full effect at the GQ and Dior Homme private dinner in Los Angeles in a pink velvet wrap dress.

16 Crimson Cape chrissyteigen on Instagram Chrissy wished Ellen Degeneres a happy birthday at the talk show host's birthday bash, where she posed in a red cape dress by Stella McCartney, the Daily Mail reported.

17 Sexy Sides Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrissy chose an appropriately sexy black lace-up dress by Balmain for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim BBQ in Miami when she was pregnant with Luna in 2016, according to Us Weekly.

18 All Sewn Up Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's not easy squeezing into a gown when you're pregnant, which is why Chrissy was literally sewn into her 2016 Oscars gown from Marchesa, according to People!