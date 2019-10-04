Looks like the co-host of Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle has finally found a foolproof way to remember important dates. OK, I jest. In actuality, Chrissy Teigen's "cool mom" tattoo is a touching tribute to her loving family. The mom of two recently had the birthdates of five family members tattooed on her arm.

"Cool mom back at it again with @winterstone!!!!" Teigen wrote in the caption of an Instagram post detailing her new single-needle, fine-line ink in a series of photos. In the first photo of the series, Teigen can be seen staring off into space as Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter (who goes professionally by the moniker Winter Stone) works on her left forearm. The next photo in the series features a close-up of Winter tattooing Teigen's arm while the third, and final, photograph shows the finished product.

Although at first glance Teigen's tattoo may look like a random string of numbers, it's actually a collection of five dates. It includes the birthdates of husband John Legend, daughter Luna, and son Miles. And judging from when Teigen has taken to her social media accounts to wish her father a "happy birthday," the other two dates in her tattoo appear to be the birthdates of her father Ron Teigen Sr. and mother Vilailuck Teigen.

But this isn't Teigen's first tattoo, nor is it the first time she's been inked by Winter. In April, the Lip Sync Battle co-host took to her Instagram to share a picture of matching tattoos she and Legend had received from Winter. While Teigen's tattoo reads, "John Luna Miles," Legend's reads, "Chrissy Luna Miles." Both tattoos are done in the same delicate, fine-line cursive script.

"Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," Teigen wrote in the caption of that post. "Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!" In that same post, Teigen also revealed that she'd gotten the outline of a tiny heart tattooed on the inside of one of her fingers.

In a video shared by Teigen on Instagram not long after she revealed her and her husband's matching tattoos, Legend jokes that they're "a burgeoning tattoo family."

"We love getting tatted," Teigen jokingly added.

Teigen is also known for once pranking her husband by getting a matching (but temporary!) tattoo with another man. When Legend danced with a fan onstage in May 2017, Teigen detailed her revenge on Snapchat in a series of snaps, as E! News reported. According to the entertainment news outlet, Teigen selected a random gentlemen off the street and took him to get matching henna tattoos on their lower backs that read, "It's a prank, bruh."

But while Legend may not have been too fond of that particular tattoo, he appears to be a fan of Teigen's latest ink. He dubbed her birthdates tattoo "the ultimate mnemonic device" in a comment left Thursday on her Instagram post.

There's no word, however, of when the father of this "burgeoning tattoo family" plans to get new ink of his own. Looks like Teigen is the "cool parent" for now.