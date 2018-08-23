When a little one heads off to preschool for the first time, it can be a pretty big transition, for both the preschooler and their parents. Naturally, parents will be anxious about how their kiddo will fare without mom and dad around. Will she be scared? Will she play nicely with the other kids and remember to share? Because Chrissy Teigen is so open about her life on social media (regularly sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly), the model and cookbook author didn't hesitate to get real about one of her daughter's first experiences at preschool. In fact, in a truly adorable and hilarious video, Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna admitted she "pushed a boy" at preschool and fans couldn't get enough of her confession.

On Wednesday evening, the mom of two took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse of Luna's first week of preschool. Teigen first shared an adorable shot of her 2-year-old wearing a backpack and holding a small book. "First week of school 😩 they had us make a little family photo album she can look at when she’s sad or upset. she loves it. my heart ksosksodododosksidojsjskodmskzh," she captioned the shot, according to People.

Too precious, right? Those first few days of school can be so bittersweet for parents, especially when it's their first child who is embarking on a new adventure.

Almost immediately, though, Teigen followed up this post complete with a video confession from Luna about what had happened at school, as Us Weekly reported. And let's just say, it wasn't the ideal scenario.

"Luna, what happened today?" Teigen asks her daughter from behind the camera.

“I fall down my forehead,” Luna answers.

“No, that was in Bali,” Teigen reminds her toddler.

“I push,” Luna replies. “I pushed a boy.”

“You did,” Teigen confirms, the sound of disapproval clear in her voice.

The mom of two fittingly captioned the Instagram post with, "GUYS. 😩😩"

Right away, some parents could totally relate to Teigen's situation — because they, too, have kids who have gotten physical at school. One Instagram follower wrote, "@chrissyteigen our daughter just did this today!!!!!!!"

Another person commented, "lol!! Oh my gosh. Hilarious! I feel like a way better mom now. We’re not alone."

Yet another fellow parent wrote, "Sounds like my 4 year old twins. They refuse to play with boys in school and won’t hesitate to push or shove them."

Others pointed out that the boy probably provoked Luna in some way. "😂 😆 she wasn’t being aggressive, she was being assertive," one Instagram user wrote.

"He probably deserved it 🤷🏼‍♀️ IJS" another person commented.

Another Instagram follower chimed in with, "Awww oh my goodness. I’m sure that boy deserved it."

Still others loved the toddler's honesty — and were pretty entertained by the whole bit. One person pointed out, "At least she’s honest😂"

"No need for Arthur with the fists to come out @johnlegend cuz Luna has it covered!!! 😂🤣😂," another person commented.

It seems as if it's been a pretty (unexpectedly) eventful week for Teigen. As Hello! Magazine reported, the Lip Sync Battle host made quite the impression at Luna's orientation on Monday. "Hello everyone from Luna’s school orientation today. im sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn’t open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," Teigen tweeted.

She soon clarified the root of this embarrassing scene, tweeting, "Oh no it was not first day of school jitters. It was last night’s wine and Korean bbq and jet lag combo." LOL. Poor Chrissy.

When one Twitter follower further pushed the issue by asking if she was sure it wasn't baby number three, Teigen shut down that suspicion ASAP. "Please lord no not right now lol," she replied.

As a mom who has one kid in school full-time and another already in preschool, I can attest that those first few weeks of school can be rough. Between getting used to a new schedule and getting acclimated to classroom rules and rituals, it's a lot of change happening all at once. Whether or not Luna pushing was provoked, it's clear Chrissy Teigen is less than enthused with her daughter's behavior. But it's just all part of the process — pushing boundaries, learning what's acceptable behavior, and just getting used other impulsive/opinionated toddlers. (She's only 2, after all.) So don't sweat it too much, mama; one pushing incident doesn't mean Luna is doomed to be a bully. You're doing a great job.